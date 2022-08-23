Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered broken back after plane landed so hard she 'thought the plane had crashed'
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing in California, when the plane hit the runway so hard she thought it had crashed. The woman, who was not named in the investigation, was seated in the aft jump...
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
FOXBusiness
Photos from Alaska Airlines flight show metal paneling breaking away from plane
A series of images has emerged showing the metal paneling covering the engine of an Alaska Airlines plane breaking away from the aircraft during a flight that was forced to return to Seattle. The plane, which was traveling to San Diego, was forced to turn back around Monday due to...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
Air traffic controllers say co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency 'jumped,' 911 call shows
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
TMZ.com
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
Plane that man fell from without parachute had lost wheel after takeoff and planned emergency landing, audio reveals
NEW details have emerged in the death of a man who fell from a plane without a parachute after audio revealed that the aircraft lost a wheel after takeoff. Charles Crooks’ family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old’s mysterious death. “I don’t know,” Hew Crooks,...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost, but everything inside was soaking wet
A passenger travelling from Boston to Paris via Heathrow had his luggage lost by Delta partners. When Guy Elsmore-Paddock's bag was returned 30 days later it was damaged and the contents were wet. He is still waiting to hear back from Delta about a compensation claim. A passenger got his...
Chaos at San Diego Airport as terminal is evacuated with ‘passengers on planes told to return to TSA security’
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Delta plane collides with another plane at Logan Airport
BOSTON – The FAA is investigating after a Delta plane headed to Los Angeles hit another plane when it was leaving the gate at Logan Airport Friday evening. Delta said it was a minor, low-speed collision. "As a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 was pushing back from its gate at Boston Logan International Airport around 7 p.m. local time, its left winglet clipped the horizontal stabilizer of an empty Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ-900 that was parked at an adjacent gate," the FAA said. No injuries were reported. Pictures from passengers on board show damage to the Delta's winglet. "For me the crazy thing was after they noticed that they hit the other plane, they were going to have someone from maintenance come to check it out to see if it was still able to fly," said passenger Alyssa Ramirez. "So, they still kept us on the plane and considered flying the plane even though one of the wings had a hole in it."Air traffic controllers were not handling the aircraft when the collision occurred. Delta was finding other flights for all the passengers on a different airplane and they apologized for the inconvenience.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida
A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
