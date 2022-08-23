ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
TMZ.com

Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear

The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
CBS Boston

Delta plane collides with another plane at Logan Airport

BOSTON – The FAA is investigating after a Delta plane headed to Los Angeles hit another plane when it was leaving the gate at Logan Airport Friday evening. Delta said it was a minor, low-speed collision. "As a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 was pushing back from its gate at Boston Logan International Airport around 7 p.m. local time, its left winglet clipped the horizontal stabilizer of an empty Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ-900 that was parked at an adjacent gate," the FAA said. No injuries were reported. Pictures from passengers on board show damage to the Delta's winglet. "For me the crazy thing was after they noticed that they hit the other plane, they were going to have someone from maintenance come to check it out to see if it was still able to fly," said passenger Alyssa Ramirez. "So, they still kept us on the plane and considered flying the plane even though one of the wings had a hole in it."Air traffic controllers were not handling the aircraft when the collision occurred. Delta was finding other flights for all the passengers on a different airplane and they apologized for the inconvenience.
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
