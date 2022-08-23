ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets HC Robert Saleh’s Coach of the Year odds are trending up

Robert Saleh’s betting odds of winning Coach of the Year are going up, although they’re still quite low. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a pivotal second season ahead of him. After going 4-13 in his first season helming the team, Saleh is expected to lead the Jets to a much-improved year thanks to the team’s influx of new additions and the anticipated progression of its core young players who were drafted in 2021.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts

Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
DENVER, CO
Minneapolis, MN
