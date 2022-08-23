Robert Saleh’s betting odds of winning Coach of the Year are going up, although they’re still quite low. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a pivotal second season ahead of him. After going 4-13 in his first season helming the team, Saleh is expected to lead the Jets to a much-improved year thanks to the team’s influx of new additions and the anticipated progression of its core young players who were drafted in 2021.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO