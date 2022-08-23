Read full article on original website
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
NY Jets HC Robert Saleh’s Coach of the Year odds are trending up
Robert Saleh’s betting odds of winning Coach of the Year are going up, although they’re still quite low. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a pivotal second season ahead of him. After going 4-13 in his first season helming the team, Saleh is expected to lead the Jets to a much-improved year thanks to the team’s influx of new additions and the anticipated progression of its core young players who were drafted in 2021.
Kevin O'Connell's training camp looks like a vacation compared to Mike Zimmer's
As the Vikings made a change in leadership, that means a different culture during training camp. What are the first impressions of Kevin O’Connell’s training camp.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts
Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
Mike McDaniel is having Dolphins FB study a lot of Kyle Juszczyk tape
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will certainly aim to make his own mark while leading an NFL team. However, there will be aspects of Miami’s offense that look similar to what the 49ers’ offense did with McDaniel in San Francisco. Exhibit A...
Albert Breer: I think Stefanski's safe this year, but pressure entering 2023; he's handled everything that's come with this really well
Albert Breer talks about Jimmy Garoppolo’s outlook, the Browns’ confidence level in Jacoby Brissett, Tom Brady’s decision to take time away during training camp and the head coaches with the hottest seat entering the season.
Kevin O'Connell Says Vikings Never Heard From J.C. Tretter
O'Connell says he and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never had dialogue with Tretter.
