ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone

(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5

Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Washington Business
City
Lynnwood, WA
State
Washington State
Lynnwood, WA
Business
City
Seattle, WA
City
Everett, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
State
Oregon State
Everett, WA
Business
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA

CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
EVERETT, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Mason
q13fox.com

AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
OLYMPIA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale

Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence

Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Laws#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cwa
seattlemet.com

11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington

Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
SEATTLE, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Deadly pedestrian-involved accident in Shoreline

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A deadly accident involving a pedestrian has Hwy 99 S in Shoreline blocked. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Verizon
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy