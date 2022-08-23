Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
Related
Government Technology
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
Starbucks transfers north Seattle café ownership to QFC; grocery store union to take over
Starbucks has announced that it will close one of its cafes at the QFC grocery store in north Seattle later this week. The location at 9999 Holman Road NW will reopen under the management of QFC. The union representing Starbucks baristas, Starbucks Workers United (SWU), is saying that this is another example of the company breaking labor laws to disrupt union activity.
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA
CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
q13fox.com
AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale
Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence
Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
Hate crimes against transgender people are spiking, data shows
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — According to the FBI, hate crimes against the transgender community have skyrocketed over the past two years. KING 5's Facing Race team has been looking into what’s behind the spike in violence, and how it’s impacting local families. To Craig and Deborah Martinez...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Deadly pedestrian-involved accident in Shoreline
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A deadly accident involving a pedestrian has Hwy 99 S in Shoreline blocked. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleyrecord.com
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac
SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
Comments / 1