Trail-goer with gun prompts lockdown of mountain town school in Colorado

Town of Carbondale with Mount Sopris in the backdrop. Photo Credit: miroslav_1 (iStock)

According to the Carbondale Police Department, the local community school was put on lockdown yesterday following a report of a man with a handgun walking down a local trail and toward the school.

Officers found the man that fit the description given to the police, which stated he was walking down Rio Grande Trail. They determined that he was no threat to the school or community.

While Carbondale Community School was put under a lockdown due to the proximity of the man involved in the report, Crystal River Elementary School was also under lockdown until the all-clear was given after being inadvertently called.

This is the second time in recent days that a mountain town school has been put on lockdown, showing that the tense situation related to schools and gun violence isn't restricted to Colorado's urban areas.

In this case, it was determined that the man involved wasn't doing anything wrong and had no ill intentions – simply walking a trail with a handgun, which is often legal in Colorado (though it's important to be aware of local rules prior to doing this). Generally, when someone is walking a trail with a handgun, it's for protection purposes. If you're looking for a non-lethal option that can be an effective animal deterrent, pepper spray, bear spray, or something like this are worth considering.