WMUR.com
Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday
As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
Massachusetts weather: Scattered, severe thunderstorms could hit western and central parts of state Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms could swing through the region on Friday afternoon, soaking parts of Massachusetts with heavy rains that could leave some streets flooded. The chance of a severe thunderstorm is higher west of Interstate 495, the National Weather Service said, though an isolated strong storm could stray into Eastern Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Video: Partly sunny with some passing showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few more shower and storm chances through the rest of the workweek as the warmer temps and some humidity remain in place. Today looks partly sunny with a few passing showers or an afternoon thunderstorm possible...coverage won't be as great as Tuesday with a better chance the farther north you go across New Hampshire. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s with a light west-northwesterly breeze.
WGME
Severe storms possible in Maine Friday. Here's what you need to know.
There is a potential for some severe thunderstorms on Friday in parts of Maine due to a cold front moving in. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain. However, hail is also possible and there is a slight risk for a tornado. The greatest severe threat will...
WMUR.com
Video: Scattered storms possible Tuesday evening, Wednesday in New Hampshire as warm temperatures continue
Any chance of storms in the evening will fade, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s overnight. Some fog is possible by morning. Wednesday looks partly sunny with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible, but coverage won't be as great as Tuesday. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s.
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday
The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain that fell quickly in southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore added up quickly and caused some flash flooding and some dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the afternoon on Tuesday, after the deluge. Trained weather...
thetrek.co
Almost Quitting in New Hampshire
I woke up at 4:00 to dress down my tent and gear. I was to meet Celia and Meg at 5:00. Knowing that they camped 1/4 mile behind me, I thought I’d start down the trail before them— I knew they’d catch up with me. The climb up Moose Mountain began with my headlamp on. It was a gradual grade but it was still an arduous climb. Negotiating rocks and roots were still necessary, and I knew New Hampshire was going to be a lot more of this (and even more extreme). The summit of Moose Mountain was spectacular. The sun was rising, and I looked down onto the surrounding valley with clouds elevating right above the trees. It reminded me of early mornings in the South, particularly my last day in the Great Smoky Mountains. On the descent, I took a step off trail to use the bathroom. When I emerged from the bushes, Meg and Celia were coming down the mountain. We hiked with each other until we got to the road where Warren was waiting for us. It was here I got the report of what was in store for the day.
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
WMUR.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites clearly seen in parts of New Hampshire over the weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some eyes on the sky caught a different type of constellation over the weekend. News 9 viewers sent in video of the SpaceX Starlink satellites, which can be seen as a thin line of light in the sky. The satellites are bright and can be seen...
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30...
WCVB
Dogs hit hard by outbreak of respiratory infections in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in New Hampshire are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections in dogs that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but vets in Hillsboro County are saying that this time, it's different. Starting with symptoms such as...
WGME
A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
