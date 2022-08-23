ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Books, safety, busing and more: What you missed at Monday night's school board meeting

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
In its second monthly meeting on Monday night, the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education heard presentations on a multitude of topics as it usually does.

There were so many updates, and with the new school year starting Thursday, we thought it best to put them all in one location.

In case you missed it, here are the top takeaways:

Promising Futures Fund

Steve Hildebrand, chair of the the Promising Futures Fund within the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, updated the board Monday night on the fund’s work during the last three years as part of the meeting's regularly scheduled, “Good News Report.”

Hildebrand said the goal of the fund is to bring equity to students growing up in poverty in the district.

The fund’s “Book a Month Club” started less than three years ago at Lowell Elementary School with sponsors who would donate a book a month to each child in the 19 classrooms there for nine months during the school year.

Now there are 240 classroom sponsors, HIldebrand said, for every single classroom and child in 13 elementary schools with the highest rates of poverty in Sioux Falls.

Oftentimes, children growing up in poverty may not be read to as a child and may not have books in their home, Hildebrand said, adding this effort allows children to pick out their own book to keep.

It costs $350 to support a kindergarten through second grade classroom, or $650 for a third through fifth grade classroom, where books are more expensive, he said.

Principals have also asked the foundation to create a summer reading program to send books home with students encouraging them to read throughout the summer. This year, the foundation provided a packet of six books for 3,400 kids; one math workbook, and five reading books.

There was even a contest to do those math problems over the summer, he said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for these kids to have books in their home that they can read over the summer and hopefully address some of the reading loss that kids, especially kids in poverty, oftentimes have,” he said.

Safety and security update

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold gave an update on safety and security within the district Monday night, with information on training, drills and new hires.

The district will give another reunification training this school year, Nold announced. The last training was in October 2019 at Eugene Field Elementary School and involved reuniting children with their parents at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center after a simulated active shooter drill at the school.

Retired Maj. Gen. Bob Bray has been with the district as the risk manager since May 2012, which was shortly after he retired from his service in the National Guard in July 2011. Bray coordinates the reunification drills, along with alternate site drills, school safety professional development, incident management team tabletop exercises and more.

Bray also leads annual required training like fire, tornado, lockdowns, tabletop safety exercises, staff safety and security training. A date for the reunification training, and a location, has not yet been announced.

Nold also announced that the district recently hired Dave Osterquist as safety and security coordinator, who will go out to schools to make sure their plans are in place, Nold said.

There are 16 school resource officers, two sergeants and one lieutenant who are regularly in schools across the district.

What's the latest on busing?

Missy Braak, transportation coordinator for the district, updated the district community on busing route changes for each of the district’s schools.

To see which routes were adjusted, watch the playback of the meeting for a full list of school bell times on the board’s YouTube channel .

Braak also updated the public that the amount the district spent on four new busing apps and technology -- Transfinder, Stopfinder, Viewfinder and Wayfinder -- was more than she originally reported. The cost to the district was $325,000, not the initially-reported $200,000.

She also noted wages for drivers at School Bus Inc. increased from $18.15 to $22 this year.

Continue to Learn plan updates

And finally, as part of recent CDC recommendations, the district updated its Continue to Learn plan on Monday night as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Updates include removing quarantine language for close contacts, removing the spacing expectations between students and removing positive case building notification requirements.

Face coverings will be available for all students, staff and visitors, and the wearing of face coverings will be a personal or family decision, according to the policy.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

