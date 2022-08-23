Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes opened the 2022 season, the 70th for the Ohio State Men’ s Soccer Program, with a 1-all draw vs. South Carolina Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the first day of the 16th Wolstein Classic. The game between the Buckeyes and Gamecocks...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Among the familiar faces added to the Ohio State women’s hockey staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, Peter Elander is set to make his return to the Buckeye bench as an associate head coach, Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall announced Thursday. Elander has over 20 years of coaching experience and has left his mark on virtually every level of women’s hockey.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a great opening road trip, No. 20 Ohio State returns home to host No. 9 BYU in a bi Top-20 showdown on Friday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. Dean Linke and Lauren Link will call the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Field Hockey Opens 2022 Season This Weekend in Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The curtain lifts on the 52nd season of Ohio State field hockey this weekend, as the Buckeyes head to Albany, N.Y. for two games to kick off the 2022 schedule. Ohio State meets Northeastern in a neutral site game at 3 p.m. or Friday before finishing out the weekend with a game against the host Great Danes on Sunday at 1 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A pair of returning all-region players and a potential impact transfer are among the three Ohio State Buckeyes who on Wednesday were named to the Big Ten’s Preseason Players to Watch list. Captains Leanne Bough, a senior from Whitney Point, N.Y., and Emma Goldean, a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home
Venue: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) No. 2 Texas (Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FS1. No. 2 Texas (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team opens its much-anticipated 2022 season with a pair of matches against No. 2 Texas inside the Covelli Center. The weekend begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with a match broadcast live on FS1 and concludes with a match on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET broadcast live on BTN. Parking is free for all fans in the Buckeye lots across the street from Covelli.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Muzerall Adds Former Players to Buckeye Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed familiar faces to the Buckeye bench ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Kelsey Cline to assistant coach and the hiring of Lauren Spring as director of operations. Both women played for Muzerall, Cline at Minnesota and Spring at Ohio State, before joining her in off-ice roles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Legend Tom Weiskopf Passes Away
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State golfing legend and Hall of Fame member Tom Weiskopf passed away this past week at the age of 79 after a year-and-a-half battle against pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf was an All-American in his lone season with the Buckeyes in 1962. Credited with having one of...
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting Gamecocks, 'hot school' to watch
Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 9 player overall in the 2023 class, will take his first official visit next month to South Carolina, one of seven schools in the mix to land the No. 1 prospect at the athlete position in this year's recruiting cycle. The Gamecocks are gaining momentum in recruiting under Shane Beamer with a half-dozen four-star commits since the end of July. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks, currently sitting at No. 16 nationally per the 247Sports Composite.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: National Championship Dreams Become Reality for Ohio State Women’s Hockey
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the Ohio State women’s hockey team advanced to the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four title game last season, there had been just four programs crowned champions in the 21-year history of the tournament. On March 20, 2022, the Buckeyes became the fifth. Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sarah Klein
2022 Third Team IWLCA All-American, First Team IWLCA All-Region and First Team All-GLVC. 2021 GLVC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-GLVC and IWLCA Second Team All-Region. IWLCA Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and earned Academic All-GLVC accolades. Prior to Ohio State. At UIndy. Spent last three years at UIndy.
The Post and Courier
USC plans to own rights to new name of Gamecocks' live rooster mascot
COLUMBIA — His new name has not been determined. But whatever it will be, South Carolina plans to avoid another saga like the one that has led to his re-naming. Following a very public spat over why the fan-owned live rooster that parades around USC football and baseball games will not in the future be known as the name it’s always been known by, USC plans to own naming rights for present and future birds.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer explains major recruiting advantage South Carolina has in Week 1
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to start the 2022 season with a bang. They’ll host Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3. That’s not necessarily a marquee game, but Beamer noted on Tuesday that it does provide a recruiting advantage for the Gamecocks. Beamer pointed...
abccolumbia.com
Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback. In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record...
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to drive NASCAR pace car
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the event in 2017 following the her program’s first NCAA Tournament crown. “Now, that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” she said in a statement.
lastwordonsports.com
Previewing the Gamecocks Run Game
South Carolina dove headfirst into the transfer portal in the offseason trying to upgrade an offense that struggled mightily in 2021. They brought in players at each skill position, raising the talent level across the board. When the Gamecocks run game was productive last season, this team performed better overall. That will be no different this fall. The combination of a veteran offensive line and a deep running back group should allow for more consistency on the ground in 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina TE to miss 2022 season with third torn ACL of career
Shane Beamer announced that Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, the third time he’s suffered that kind of injury. The news could potentially end his playing career at South Carolina, as Terrell has been with the program since 2017, appeared in 27 games during that time, battling through several injuries along the way. For his career, he caught 7 passes for 76 yards.
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
Columbia Star
Columbia members join newly organized National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims Branch organized and chartered in Greenville
With only two chapters of the National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims (NSSDP) in South Carolina, Columbia residents Faye Parks, Lynda Smith, Jean Smith, Norma Corley, Lily Richter, Ben Richter, Sarah Kirby, Betty Getgood, and Denise Lane have become charter members of the newest branch. The South Carolina...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
