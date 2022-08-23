ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt plans office hours

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt will host public office hours from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls and portions of Akron.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

Summit County Council majority-female:Women represent majority on Summit County Council for first time

