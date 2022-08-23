ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Times' top 10 football teams in the Beaver Valley: Preseason rankings

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
The Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 teams in our coverage area each week. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.

Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship. As is the case for our WPIAL rankings, we will update our Times' top-10 rankings every Monday throughout the entirety of the regular season.

1. Aliquippa (4A)

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the defending 4A Parkway Conference, WPIAL Class 4A and PIAA Class 4A champs land atop the top 10 in the Beaver Valley ahead of the start of the 2022 season. After rolling through 4A last season, dropping just one game to 3A Central Valley, the Quips return a number of key starters on both sides of the ball, which has the historic program geared up for yet another championship run under head coach Mike Warfield. Led by standouts Tiqwai Hayes, Neco Eberhardt, Cameron Lindsey, Naquan Crowder, Brandon Banks, and D.J. Walker, the Quips are loaded top to bottom with one of the best rosters in the WPIAL.

2. Central Valley (4A)

Central Valley is on quite the run under head coach Mark Lyons. In the past three years, the Warriors have won three straight WPIAL Class 3A championships and back-to-back PIAA Class 3A championships, putting together one of the greatest stretches in Beaver County history. Now, without the services of stars Landon Alexander, Sean FitzSimmons, Matt Merritt and Jackson Bible, to a name a few, the Warriors will have to continue that dominant run into the program's elevation into 4A and the stout Parkway Conference. Central Valley sees standouts Jayvin Thompson, Jackson Tonya, Antwon Johnson, Bret FitzSimmons and Deniro Simpson return for the 2022 season to try their hand in a higher classification.

3. Beaver Falls (2A)

One of five Beaver County teams to make it to then-Heinz Field last season for the WPIAL championships, Beaver Falls has had all offseason to think about the performance they put up in the 2A championship game against Serra Catholic. Good news for the Tigers is that star quarterback Jaren Brickner returns for his senior season, along with his top target in Trey Singleton and emerging standout running back Isaiah Aeschbacher under head coach Nick Nardone. Once again, Beaver Falls has great athletes, hard-nosed kids and a strong coaching staff. That usually is a winning recipe in the Beaver Valley.

4. Beaver Area (3A)

Beaver head coach Cort Rowse sure is building quite the program for the Bobcats. Despite losing star quarterback Wyatt Ringer and steady two-way presence Jake Hilton to graduation, the Bobcats return a stout line led by Omari Smith and Noah Reagan offensively, and a fast, physical defense led by defensive backs Gerrell Leeper, Dylan Porto and Josiah Santiago. Moving down to 3A from 4A, Beaver should be better suited to compete for a chance to appear inside Acrisure Stadium this fall under Rowse, who is in his second season.

5. Rochester (1A)

Bitten by the injury bug in a bad way throughout 2021, the Rams are healthy and are deeper across the board thanks to the players forced into action last season. Though the Rams will be without the likes of star running back and linebacker Sal Laure and do-everything athlete J.D. Azulay, the Rams see the return of quarterback Parker Lyons ― who missed all of last season with an injury ― and all-conference wide receiver Jerome "Duke" Mullins, not to mention a trio of standout linemen in Adam Schurr, Dante Welling and Dylan Yunt under Beaver County Hall of Fame head coach Gene Matsook. Quietly, Rochester appears poised to get back to the top of the mountain in 1A.

6. OLSH (1A)

After getting back to the WPIAL 1A championship game for the first time since 2018 last season, the OLSH Chargers appeared to be ascending at just the right time. Then, this offseason, head coach Dan Bradley resigned and landed in Ellwood City, forcing the Chargers to find a new leader for a roster loaded with high-end talent at the skill positions. In steps head coach Donnie Militzer, who has a strong group of skill players led by quarterback Nehemiah Azeem, wide receivers Dereon Greer, Ziggy McIntosh and Dorrien Tate and standout defenders BJ Vaughn, Brandon Brazell and Ethan Davis-Gardner. Fresh off the berth in the WPIAL Class 1A championship game, the Chargers are poised to make a run again, this time in the Black Hills Conference.

7. Western Beaver (2A)

Any time in high school football a team returns a four-year starter at quarterback and pairs that with his top two receivers and an up-and-coming standout running back, it's easy to have high hopes. That's exactly what's happening in Western Beaver, where quarterback Xander Lefebvre returns for his fourth year under center, along with top receivers Dorrian McGhee and Levi Gray, and emerging running back Tyson Florence. Second-year head coach Ron Busby has a squad loaded with talent and experience, which could lead to a deep run in a tough 2A classification. The Golden Beavers are playoff-tested after 2021 and are hungry to make a deeper run this fall for a standout senior class.

8. South Side (1A)

Possessing a defense that forced 28 turnovers a season ago, South Side sees a number of key contributors return under head coach Luke Travelpiece, which has the Rams aiming high this fall. Led by all-conference quarterback and safety Brody Almashy, standout running back Parker Statler and rough-and-tumble fullbacks Alex Arrigo and Ryan Navarra, not to mention linemen Chase Knox and J.D. Roy, the Rams have the look of an old-school, hard-nosed team that will be a load to handle each and every Friday.

9. West Allegheny (4A)

It's been four years since West Allegheny looked like its old, dominant self and reached the WPIAL playoffs. However, the Indians have a cast that should open some eyes, led by its experienced offensive line featuring Shane Tuthill, A.J. Hughes, Ryan McCardle and Hudson Clay as starters. Dom Venare saw extensive time last season as well and is back, too. The Indians also welcome back standout running back Nodin Tracy, fullback Matt Ford and backup running back Brock Cornell, leading to a deep stable of workhorses for the run-heavy team under head coach Dave Schoppe. Making the move down into the tough, deep 4A Parkway Conference, the Indians will be in for a battle each week. They're built for that type of football thanks to the standout offensive line and physical defensive line. Don't be surprised if West Allegheny is in the mix late in the season in the 4A Parkway Conference.

10. Cornell (1A)

Coming up just one game short of reaching the WPIAL Class 1A championship game left the Raiders, under head coach Ed Dawson, wanting more in 2022. Despite the magical season that the Raiders put together last fall, Cornell feels a bit forgotten in the discussion in 1A. Even though Cornell lost the likes of Tim Henderson, Sincere Kimbrough and Craig Pulford, the Raiders see the return of standout running back Raequan Troutman, all-state defensive end E.J. Dawson and a trio of high-end linemen in Cagney Smith, Eric Dennis and Jamarcus Pierce. Quietly, the Raiders have been putting in the work all offseason. They shouldn't sneak up on anybody based on their play last season, at least on the field.

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136.

