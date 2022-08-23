ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Broomfield DA looks to increase enforcement in wake of new fentanyl law

Broomfield law enforcement leaders are looking at new ways to fight the opioid epidemic in light of a new state law that increases penalties for possession and distribution of fentanyl. The flood of fentanyl across the U.S. has caused a spike in overdoses, along with increased crime rates, which has...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Crash involving Boulder Valley school bus closes U.S. 287

A 13-year-old driver collided with two vehicles and a mostly-empty Boulder Valley School District bus just after 8 a.m. this morning, resulting in four people being transported to the hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The crash occurred near Lookout Road and U.S. 287 in Boulder County at 8:11...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Red Silo Coffee Roasters looking at new Broomfield location

Arvada-based Red Silo Coffee Roasters wants to build a new coffee shop and multi-use commercial space off of Coalton Road in Broomfield. The proposed two-story, 11,000-square-foot building at 1700 Coalton Road would include a drive-thru coffee shop and roastery as well as spaces for commercial and retail tenants. The area...
BROOMFIELD, CO
National Dog Day is everyday at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley

With the annual National Dog Day being celebrated this week, Humane Society of Boulder Valley officials said the time is right to welcome a new furry friend to its forever home. “It’s the perfect time to adopt,” Director of Shelter Services Amanda Boerman said in an email. “If you can’t...
BOULDER, CO
Aurora, CO
Pet adoptions: Simone, sweet and adorable

Simone is a female Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is 7 years old. She is described as a sweet and adorable girl. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley said, "A life-long love of pup cups has given her a permanent milk-mustache and smile — she's a perfect drive-thru companion who makes people friends everywhere she goes (smiles like that are contagious!)"
BOULDER, CO

