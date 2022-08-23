Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Providence police: One in custody for killing of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The night after her sons murder, Marisol Tilson begged detectives to work to bring justice for her son. On Saturday, just over one month later, Providence police confirmed to ABC6 News they have one person in custody in connection the July killing over 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson.
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager. Authorities said Ger’Vantae Tilson was shot and killed on Wallace Street in Providence late in the evening on July 23. It’s unclear what Tilson was doing in Providence at […]
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
2 men indicted in drive-by shooting death of woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year. Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police have said it appeared she was not the intended target.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
ABC6.com
2 people shot near park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Thursday night near a park in Providence. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Candace and Goddard streets, next to the Candace Street Park. Police said one person had gunshot wounds to his body and the other had a gunshot...
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
GoLocalProv
Police Seize Guns After Two Men Shot Near Basketball Court in Providence
Providence Police seized multiple guns following a shooting in Providence. As GoLocal reported, two men were shot in the city overnight — now, new details are emerging about the incident and the aftermath. Shooting Reported. Shortly before 8 PM on Thursday, police were flagged down by a woman in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
msn.com
Fire heavily damages North Smithfield home
A fire caused heavy damage Friday to a home in North Smithfield. The only person inside got out. Heavy fire was coming out the back of 67 Woonsocket Hill Road when firefighters arrived at about noon. It took about 20 minutes to knock down the flames. Firefighters from four surrounding...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
2 charged in drive-by killing of woman in Providence
Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Dorchester
A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood over the weekend. Police allege that Jashone Bullock shot the teen in the Franklin Fields area on Sunday night. Bullock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The victim was shot in the eye, police said. Bullock is charged...
ABC6.com
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Reports Being Defrauded of $2,500 in Kidnapping Scam
A Providence man says he was defrauded of $2,500, after receiving calls that his wife had been kidnapped and he had to pay ransom or she would be killed. Shortly after 5 PM on Wednesday, the victim — a male in his 60s, who lives on Federal Hill — went to Central Station to report a fraud.
ABC6.com
Fire rips through Coventry home overnight
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Fall River Man Arrested for Murder in Fatal Stabbing
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of fellow city resident Antonio Santos on Sunday night, in what officials said is the first homicide of the year in Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Jordan Gottlieb...
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
Comments / 0