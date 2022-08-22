Jack Hestera earning attention during Buffs camp

The Colorado Buffaloes’ biggest roster battle is between JT Shrout and Brendon Lewis for the starting quarterback job.

But, there are also plenty of others trying to make a name for themselves. One of the newish faces is freshman walk-on wide receiver Jack Hestera, who redshirted last season. So far, Hestera has impressed during fall camp and even caught the eye of his head coach, Karl Dorrell (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone ).

“A guy like that, you can’t deny his ability,” Dorrell said. “He had a little bit of a slower start in camp but he’s kind of revved up and he’s tuned in pretty good now to be where he’s almost in game shape, ready to go.”

Hestera brings a unique tie to the team , too. His uncle, Dave, and his father, Dan, both spent time at Colorado during the 1980s and 90s.

The Buffs’ wide receivers room took a giant hit with a number of players transferring in the offseason, although it did get a boost with RJ Sneed II heading over from Baylor.

Nonetheless, there could be a role for Hestera this season, especially with the way he has played so far.

Hestera took to Twitter after Colorado’s second preseason scrimmage to share his excitement about playing for his hometown team.

Time will tell, indeed.

