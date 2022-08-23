ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 analyst believes Cal at Colorado is a trap game… for the Bears

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago

There are plenty of trap games in college football. In the Pac-12, that seems to be a common theme.

With Oregon, Utah, USC and UCLA all expected to be strong this season, some other teams might overlook teams such as the Buffs.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News compiled a list of trap games for the Pac-12 and he mentioned Colorado. However, he mentioned Colorado as the team that could win the trap game against California on Oct. 15 in Boulder.

Mediocre teams can encounter trap games, too — and that’s precisely the expectation here. The Golden Bears blitzed CU last season in Berkeley, will be fresh off a bye and casting an eye ahead to their triple-whammy stretch against Washington, Oregon and USC.

The Buffs’ schedule in September is extremely difficult, so an October victory against Cal would do wonders for Karl Dorrell’s team, especially if they lose a few games to kick off the season.

As Wilner mentions, the Golden Bears play Washington, Oregon AND USC consecutively after Colorado, so this feels like the perfect opportunity for the Buffs to catch Cal sleeping and walk away with an October victory. Let’s see if it plays out that way or not.

