ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Birds#Job Opportunities#Ne The Green#Conservationists#Animals#Latino
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Inflation Reduction Act provides hope for Michigan's climate-change policies

With the Inflation Reduction Act now law, many states are beginning to bring their climate goals to fruition. In the last decade, Michigan has seen rapid increases in flooding and other drastic weather events. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Michigan's declining ice cover could result in greater shoreline erosion, making the state vulnerable to greater flooding.
MICHIGAN STATE
agupdate.com

Dairy farmer thrives on daily challenges

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Justin and Louisa Peterson. They own Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. They’re members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why?. Justin Peterson: I...
BANGOR, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat

(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin makes a push for electric vehicles

WASHINGTON — More Wisconsinites may be willing to ditch their gas guzzlers for electric vehicles because of incentives the federal government is offering. This all comes as the Evers administration leans into its vision of a vast electric-vehicle charging network across the state. Advocates said an infusion of $79...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy