wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked hunters to avoid placing deer stands in ash trees. The reason is that many ash trees are dead due to emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer is a destructive wood-boring beetle. “Dead and dying ash trees are...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gbnewsnetwork.com
Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!
(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
wxpr.org
Inflation Reduction Act provides hope for Michigan's climate-change policies
With the Inflation Reduction Act now law, many states are beginning to bring their climate goals to fruition. In the last decade, Michigan has seen rapid increases in flooding and other drastic weather events. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Michigan's declining ice cover could result in greater shoreline erosion, making the state vulnerable to greater flooding.
wxpr.org
Sentence in Rhinelander area murder, building a traditional native lodge, Governor announces tax cut plan
Life in prison for man convicted of murdering a woman just outside of Rhinelander, tribal teens learn about constructing a traditional lodge in Mole Lake, Governor announces tax cut plan Republicans call a vote buying ploy.
agupdate.com
Dairy farmer thrives on daily challenges
Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Justin and Louisa Peterson. They own Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. They’re members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why?. Justin Peterson: I...
spectrumnews1.com
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
wxpr.org
Eagle River volunteers look for funds to keep turning plastic bags into benches
Eagle River residents have collected more than 13,000 pounds of plastic garbage bags over the past year and half. Instead of going to the landfill, those bags have been recycled and turned into plastic benches located around town through the TREX recycling program. It’s a unique program, but it also...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
wxpr.org
Physical, spiritual efforts help Sokaogon Chippewa complete teaching lodge near Mole Lake
A traditional teaching lodge now stands ready for use by Sokaogon Chippewa tribal members in Forest County. Tribal members built it by hand earlier this month, a process that includes both physical and spiritual efforts. “People actually lived throughout the winter in these, because we were nomadic,” explained Sokaogon Chippewa...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
cwbradio.com
COVID-19 Levels in Wisconsin Retreat
(Terry Bell, WRN) After rising in recent weeks, there’s evidence that the coronavirus in Wisconsin is leveling off again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only 17 Wisconsin counties have high coronavirus activity. They’re in mostly more remote parts of northern and western Wisconsin. The majority of Wisconsin counties are experiencing low-to-medium levels.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin makes a push for electric vehicles
WASHINGTON — More Wisconsinites may be willing to ditch their gas guzzlers for electric vehicles because of incentives the federal government is offering. This all comes as the Evers administration leans into its vision of a vast electric-vehicle charging network across the state. Advocates said an infusion of $79...
4 Tiny Cabins That Will Fulfill All Your Big Wisconsin Vacation Dreams
Tiny homes are becoming all the rage these days, but could you ever live in one?. The answer for me is no. I have WAY too much stuff I am unwilling to part with. (It's a problem, I know). Permanent tiny home living might not be for me, but vacationing...
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
mprnews.org
On Wisconsin’s French Island, residents live with lingering ‘forever chemicals’
A big part of what drew Lee Donahue to move to the Town of Campbell, Wisconsin, nearly two decades ago was water. Water surrounds this community on French Island, just north of La Crosse. The island is encircled by the Mississippi River on one side, and the Black River on the other.
