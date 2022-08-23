Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
purduesports.com
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
WTHR
Lafayette ISU football player survived crash
Omarion Dixon, a student from Lafayette, is one of the two survivors from the crash. He's now recovering at IU Health's Methodist Hospital.
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
INDOT: SR 28 project deadline a month behind schedule
INDOT says the project is going to add right and left turn lanes as well as reconstructing the city's storm water system. The project is now set to be completed in November.
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
Andretti Autosport to build new headquarters in Fishers; create hundreds of jobs
Andretti Autosport announced its plans to bring a new $200 million racing and technology headquarters in Fishers and create up to 500 new jobs in the next four years.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Inside Indiana Business
Artisan Electric building new HQ in West Lafayette
An electrical contracting firm is growing in Tippecanoe County. Artisan Electric has announced plans to build its new headquarters in the Woodland Business Park in West Lafayette and add a small number of jobs, though financial details were not disclosed. The 10,000-square-foot building, being constructed at 4620 North 9th Street,...
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
WLFI.com
Police release identity of the motorcyclist killed in crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening. Officials have identified 22-year-old Robert Glenn from West Lafayette as the victim. Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette Police Department received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision. The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway,...
Two arrested for alleged possession of meth
Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
WTHI
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Parke County Hit and Run injured 60-year-old
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in custody after a hit and run. Police say the driver struck and critically injured 60 year old Jack Robertson of Rockville. This happened on U.S. 36, two miles west of Rockville. The driver took off into Rockville after the alleged crime.
