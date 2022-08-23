ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Artisan Electric building new HQ in West Lafayette

An electrical contracting firm is growing in Tippecanoe County. Artisan Electric has announced plans to build its new headquarters in the Woodland Business Park in West Lafayette and add a small number of jobs, though financial details were not disclosed. The 10,000-square-foot building, being constructed at 4620 North 9th Street,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
Two arrested for alleged possession of meth

Two people were arrested in West Lafayette in the last two days on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine. Madison Schieler, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Meijer on U.S. highway 52. West Lafayette police responded to a shoplifting call about a woman who seemed to be under the influence of drugs, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers reportedly found several store items in Schieler’s bag as well, as a small bag of meth and a pipe.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
