Stereogum
Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.
Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’
To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
Stereogum
Rina Sawayama – “Phantom”
Next month, the futuristic pan-genre pop star Rina Sawayama will release her much-anticipated sophomore album Hold The Girl. Sawayama has already shared a handful of singles from the LP: “This Hell,” “Catch Me In The Air,” the title track. Now, with the album release looming, Sawayama has also shared a grand and vulnerable power ballad called “Phantom.”
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Most Likely”
Last month, comedian Whitmer Thomas announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. He shared “Rigamarole” from it at the time, and today Thomas is back with another single, “Most Likely,” which features backing vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne and fellow comedian Mitra Jouhari.
On This Date: Pistol Annies Unleash ‘Hell On Heels’ With Sassy And Sincere Debut Studio Album In 2011
“He made me pretty, he made me smart, and I’m gonna break me a million hearts…”. From the Pistol Annies’ single and title track to their 2011 debut studio album, “Hell On Heels” has become an anthem for badass ladies everywhere who maybe don’t always play by the rules, and always go after what they want.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Creed Taylor, Jazz Producer Who Founded Impulse! Records, Dies at 93
Creed Taylor, the venerated jazz producer who founded Impulse! Records and CTI, has died. The Verve Label Group confirmed the news. He was 93. Taylor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he worked on over 300 albums, including recordings by Charles Mingus, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and João Gilberto, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, and countless others. He frequently encouraged jazz musicians to work with artists and material outside their respective repertoires, thereby broadening their commercial appeal.
Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Is ‘Sarcastic as All Hell’
Peter Tork wrote one of The Monkees' songs for an album he thought was underrated and Mike Nesmith thought was perhaps "misguided."
The Kut: punk-pop swagger sprinkled with homages to new wave, melodic metal and grunge
Chart-topping alt.rock trio The Kut give vintage grunge dynamics a contemporary twist on new album Grit
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
4 New Songs to Listen to Today: Adi Oasis, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Tegan and Sara, and Wild Pink
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
guitar.com
Robert Plant says he feels “overwhelmed” when he listens to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven
Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has shared that the band’s iconic track Stairway to Heaven makes him feel “overwhelmed” when he listens to it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Plant discussed the song’s meaning, saying, “When I hear it in isolation, I feel overwhelmed for every single reason you could imagine.”
With Elton John, Britney Spears releases first new song since 2016
Britney Spears released her first new song in six years on Friday with the debut of "Hold Me Closer", a duet with British music legend Elton John. The multi-award-winning John -- properly Sir Elton John -- is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “Nothing Special”
For many years, Will Sheff has been the driving force behind the brainy indie band Okkervil River. This fall, Sheff will step away from his band and release Nothing Special, his first-ever solo album. In different sessions, Sheff recorded the new LP with producers John Congleton, Matt Linesch, and Marshall Vore. Peers like Cassandra Jenkins and Christian Lee Hutson make contributions. We’ve posted Sheff’s first single “Estrangement Zone,” and now Sheff has also shared his album’s title track.
Margo Price Shares Video for New Song “Been to the Mountain”: Watch
Margo Price is back with a new song. It’s called “Been to the Mountain” and it arrives with a trippy music video directed by Courtney Hoffman. Check it out below. “‘Been to the Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” said Price in a statement. “We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you.”
