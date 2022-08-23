Read full article on original website
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Kamaru Usman credits Leon Edwards for “great shot,” calls for trilogy bout in England: “I feel like England is my second home”
Kamaru Usman wants to head to England to face Leon Edwards for the third time. Usman and Edwards recently had their rematch at UFC 278, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was looking to defend his belt for a sixth time. Usman was well on his way to winning the fight but with less than a minute left, Edwards landed a perfectly placed head kick that KO’d the champ, which Usman credits the Brit for.
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording
A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel. Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.
Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’
Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
Merab Dvalishvili responds to fans critical of his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “It’s his job to move and do something”
Merab Dvalishvili thinks Jose Aldo is also to blame for their UFC 278 fight not being fan-friendly. Dvalishvili won a lackluster decision over Aldo in Salt Lake City, Utah in a fight that was primarily Dvalishvili pushing Aldo up against the Octagon. It was a disappointing fight that even Dana White ripped Dvalishvili for his performance.
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Must-See Lunging Uppercut Knockout
MMA fighter Ramazan Yuzyasharov picked a brutal way to win the ACA Young Eagles Grand Prix Final against Muslim Ibragimov. Yuzyasharov and Ibragimov battled in a lightweight main event at ACA Young Eagles 28 in Grozny, Chechnya, RU. The matchup was a rematch of their previous matchup at ACA Young Eagles 21, with Ibragimov earning a unanimous decision win last October.
SOURCE SPORTS: Rick Ross is Offering $10M to Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Opponent
Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross. Rozay will be a guest on Jake...
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
“Some Truth” To Conor McGregor Rules Statement Says Herb Dean
Conor McGregor recently gave his thoughts on long-winded clinch exchanges, and referee Herb Dean says he isn’t completely wrong. The Irish MMA competitor gave his thoughts during the UFC 278 event on grappling-based activity, namely the Aldo vs Dvalishvili contest. From McGregor’s Twitter:. “Leaned his way to victory....
