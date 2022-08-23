ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Phone Arena

50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required

Google TV is an app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to find movies and television shows that you can watch on demand from several platforms including Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Prime Video, Peacock, YouTube, and more. 9to5Google found code hidden in the latest version of an app that Google listed in the Play Store. One bit of code said, "Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download."
Android Police

How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror

Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
The Verge

YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once

YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
HackerNoon

How to Build a Live Streaming App

Live streaming technology allows you to broadcast, watch, create and share videos in real-time. All you need to be able to live stream is an internet-enabled device, like a smartphone or tablet, and a platform (such as a website or app) to live stream. Live streaming apps are rapidly developing,...
Android Police

YouTube could be developing just what everyone asked for: Shorts on TV

YouTube is arguably the go-to video platform for creators today, both with its short and long-form content. It certainly helps that the video service is available for a variety of devices ranging from smart TVs to handheld smartphones. However, you cannot enjoy all YouTube content on a big screen. Take Shorts, for instance, YouTube's TikTok-like horizontally scrolling short video format. It's mobile-only, but that could change soon. A report suggests that YouTube could develop support for Shorts on its smart TV app.
komando.com

Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now

It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile

Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
makeuseof.com

Which Apple Music Plan Is Best for You?

Apple Music is one of the best music streaming platforms available. It offers a variety of streaming plans, so if you're thinking of switching to Apple Music, you need to ensure that you go for what suits your needs. In this article, we'll cover the different plans Apple Music offers...
Digital Trends

How to update Alexa

From talking about the weather to answering questions about the latest celebrities, Alexa is one useful voice assistant – and even more so if you connect compatible smart devices around your home or try out some more complex skills for playing games or music. But like all software, Alexa needs occasional updates to help make the voice assistant more efficient, fix bugs, make it easier to understand commands, and add new capabilities.
protocol.com

YouTube Shorts are coming to smart TVs

YouTube wants people to watch more vertical videos on their TVs: The Google-owned video service is getting ready to support YouTube Shorts, its take on TikTok videos, within its smart TV app, Protocol has learned. YouTube will also gain better support for the company’s music service on smart TVs, and...
Android Police

How to delete Google forever

So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
technewstoday.com

YouTube Keeps Pausing Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It

Nobody likes being interrupted while watching their favorite shows. If you’re one of the 2.6 Billion active users of YouTube, you would most definitely relate to this issue. The popular streaming platform isn’t new to such errors, which can sometimes be quite bothersome. Fortunately, as the service has...
Android Police

Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users

After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
inputmag.com

How to merge duplicate photos and videos on iPhone with iOS 16

If your iPhone's Photos app is full of duplicate images and videos, iOS 16 has a new feature that will help you find the multiples so you can delete them and reclaim storage back on your device. It’s been a long time coming, but your iPhone can finally find those...
Phone Arena

Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?

One of the biggest differences between Apple's iOS and Google's Android is that the latter is more customizable. With iOS 16, Apple has begun to loosen the grip it has on its smartphone operating system, allowing more customization than ever before. It looks like many from the Android camp are eager to get a taste of the iPhone's operating system, as iOS launchers have become noticeably popular in recent times.
