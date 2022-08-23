Read full article on original website
Related
timesvirginian.com
Mental health support for VA agricultural producers
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announces the official launch of the AgriStress Helpline for Virginia to provide the Commonwealth’s agricultural producers with mental health support. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has interpretation services for 160 languages. Farmers...
WMDT.com
Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
Cape Gazette
Voting in Delaware is easier than ever
Democrat? Republican? Something else? Whatever your party affiliation, the importance of making your voice heard when there’s an election has never been more apparent. And for Delawareans, it’s never been as easy to vote as it will be in 2022. Three laws that take effect this year remove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
timesvirginian.com
Looking Back: Times Virginian news archives
Organized in 1775, Liberty Chapel Baptist Church celebrated its 200th Anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 17. Many church members were dressed in clothing reminiscent of the 18th century. The church’s former pastor, Rev. Billy Washburn, was in charge of the morning service. Following the service, an “old fashioned” dinner was served on the church grounds.
theracingbiz.com
Maryland sire Imagining euthanized
Imagining (Giant’s Causeway x Daydreaming, by A.P. Indy) was euthanized on August 23 due to complications from colic. The 14-year-old stallion was under the care of veterinarians at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, PA. Surgery was attempted but the extent of the damage was too severe. The decision...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBOC
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
Cape Gazette
Millsboro’s Richard Cordrey honored
Longtime Sussex County legislator and Millsboro farmer Richard Cordrey passed recently at the age of 88. Cordrey, a Democrat born and raised in Millsboro, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1970. After one term, he moved on to a Senate seat, where he served from 1972-96. During that time, he served as senate majority leader for two years and later president pro tempore for almost 20 years – the longest serving pro tem in Delaware and one of the longest in the nation.
WMDT.com
Free and reduced-price meal policy announced for 2022-23 school year in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program. For the 2022-2023...
delawarepublic.org
As school year begins, free and reduced-price meal policy is no longer for all students
Delaware schools return to the pre-pandemic free and reduced-price meal policy for the upcoming school year. The past two years special provision waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture allowed schools to feed all students breakfast and lunch free of charge. Now, parents once again must submit individual applications for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
delawarepublic.org
Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress
Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WMDT.com
DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
delawarepublic.org
Economic impact of BMW Championship could be huge for the region
Last week saw tens of thousands of golf fans flock to Northern Delaware for the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club. Organizers were expecting more than 100,000 people for the PGA event, which sold out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Jennifer Boes, with the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Delaware – Is it Legal? Get $5000 at Delaware Gambling Sites
Delaware is a gambling-friendly state which has given the nod for all kinds of authorized gambling within state borders. The state authenticating Delaware online gambling sites in 2012 got the balls rolling for the local bettors. Although the law sanctioned three state-regulated online casinos, it remains silent about offshore Delaware gambling platforms.
Comments / 0