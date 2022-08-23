Read full article on original website
Why Is Louisiana Not Even in Top 15 of States With Most Hunters?
It was just last week when you might have read the article I wrote concerning the many free, public places that we have to hunt here in North Louisiana. Those public Wildlife Management Areas have become increasingly attractive in the last few years due to sheer economics; it's just gotten so expensive to hunt that many have begun to refer to hunting as "the rich man's sport."
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?
Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
Louisiana Alligator Season Set To Open In About 2 Weeks
I have to admit that even though I have always wanted to, I have never actually gone alligator hunting. I have hunted everything from deer and squirrels to ducks, frogs, rabbits and raccoons, but as of yet, have never been there when someone hollered in their best Troy Landry impersonation, "Choot 'em."
Flood Watch Issued For Shreveport With Possible Heavy Rain
As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours." And Shreveport and much of the Arklatex will likely be living proof of that over the next twenty four hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion north Louisiana, extreme south Arkansas and east and northeast Texas through 7:00 pm tonight. According to the forecasters, periods of heavy rainfall are possible during this time with rainfall totals as much as 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible in the Flood Watch area.
Louisiana Students Amass 22 Billion Dollars in Student Debt
Well the hits just keep on coming... right on the heels of the Democrats' deceptively named "Inflation Reduction Act," (which will do NOTHING to reduce inflation. Quite the opposite... in fact, it will, by design, make things much worse. Don't be fooled... this Act has nothing to do with inflation, it's simply the "Green New Deal" repackaged. It's all about the environmental regulations. Economists predict this will do nothing but raise taxes on working people, increase federal regulations, and, oh yeah... don't forget the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be hired) Joe Biden announced his ludicrous "Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan" this week, which is supposed to offer relief to debt ridden students. But understand, this 'forgives' nothing. That money still has to be paid back. The difference now is, it simply transfers anywhere from $300 Billion dollars, up to, and some say, over $850 Billion dollars, to taxpayers. And by taxpayers, they mean you and I.
Louisiana Tries to Get Retirees Back in Class Teaching
The teacher shortage in Louisiana is a problem in most school districts. This is a nationwide problem as many teachers have left the profession for a variety of reasons. Earlier this year, the National Education Association released a survey showing more than 50% of teachers in the nation were considering retiring earlier than expected. That is twice the number from the 2020 survey.
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
