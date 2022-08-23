Read full article on original website
big al
2d ago
It costs more to turn on and off a unit. Just increase the temp a few degrees when unoccupied and lower when home. Turning jt off makes the humidity and temp both go up making the unit run longer and harder to catch up
Jason Frost
2d ago
Turn the air conditioner off when not at home to save energy. The article is nonsense.
Andre Canon
2d ago
It takes 6 hours to re-stabilize your house for central air if you turn that off.
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Car slams into Long Island apartment building
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A car crashed into an apartment building overnight in Nassau County. Police say the driver took off running from the scene, but was caught a short time later by a neighbor.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Stratford Green in Farmingdale. Despite the damage, no one inside the building was hurt. So far, no arrests have been reported.
Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Long Island parents brace for potential delays on first day of school due to bus driver shortage
Long Island parents are bracing for possible delays on the first day of school due to the school bus driver shortage.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 26, 2022
SOUTHERN BROOKLYN PARKS GET REVAMPED: The Mayor’s Office and City Councilmember Justin Brannan have funded a total of $7.67 million investment in three South Brooklyn Parks to make them safer, more accessible, and greener. The Bath Beach Park Playground Reconstruction, in Councilmember Brannan’s district received $5.4 million and has an expected completion date of March, 2023. The Shore Park and Parkway Dog Run Construction, funded at $1.0 million and in Brannan’s district will transform a vacant, asphalt paved lot into a new run for both large and small dogs, and complete with seating, storage, and an accessible walkway, with an expected finish date of next July.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
Several migrants taken to a hospital after arriving in NYC, including 3-month-old baby: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five charter buses carrying 250 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Wednesday — the largest group yet to make it to Manhattan, officials said. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was at Port Authority to greet the asylum seekers after a long and arduous journey to the Big Apple. Levine […]
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue on Paris Avenue in Rockleigh shortly before 6 p.m., according to Chief...
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years
ConEdison could be in very hot water, after it was revealed that the utility giant regularly pumps millions of gallons of wastewater heated far above the natural temperature of the river and contaminated with chemicals like selenium, lead, chromium, copper and chloroform into the Hudson River at Pier 98. Tom Fox, a member of the […] The post ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years appeared first on W42ST.
‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
2 men wanted for stealing over $3,000 worth of electrical supplies form Medford store
Police say they took copper wiring and aluminum cables.
