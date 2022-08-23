ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

big al
2d ago

It costs more to turn on and off a unit. Just increase the temp a few degrees when unoccupied and lower when home. Turning jt off makes the humidity and temp both go up making the unit run longer and harder to catch up

Jason Frost
2d ago

Turn the air conditioner off when not at home to save energy. The article is nonsense.

Andre Canon
2d ago

It takes 6 hours to re-stabilize your house for central air if you turn that off.

PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Car slams into Long Island apartment building

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A car crashed into an apartment building overnight in Nassau County. Police say the driver took off running from the scene, but was caught a short time later by a neighbor.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Stratford Green in Farmingdale. Despite the damage, no one inside the building was hurt. So far, no arrests have been reported. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Business
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, August 26, 2022

SOUTHERN BROOKLYN PARKS GET REVAMPED: The Mayor’s Office and City Councilmember Justin Brannan have funded a total of $7.67 million investment in three South Brooklyn Parks to make them safer, more accessible, and greener. The Bath Beach Park Playground Reconstruction, in Councilmember Brannan’s district received $5.4 million and has an expected completion date of March, 2023. The Shore Park and Parkway Dog Run Construction, funded at $1.0 million and in Brannan’s district will transform a vacant, asphalt paved lot into a new run for both large and small dogs, and complete with seating, storage, and an accessible walkway, with an expected finish date of next July.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway

Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years

ConEdison could be in very hot water, after it was revealed that the utility giant regularly pumps millions of gallons of wastewater heated far above the natural temperature of the river and contaminated with chemicals like selenium, lead, chromium, copper and chloroform into the Hudson River at Pier 98. Tom Fox, a member of the […] The post ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

