ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video

Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the college football season. The Fox Sports NFL reporter is a Florida grad. With school starting and the college football season approaching, Andrews got into the school spirit. She's ready for Florida football. College football fans are showing their school pride, too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
espn700sports.com

Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more

Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Kevin Carter
Action News Jax

University of Florida ranked among the best universities in the world

In a ranking of the top 2,500 universities in the world, the University of Florida has placed 94th, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. Multiple criteria were measured to rank the universities, including the number of staff and alumni that have won Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, and a per capita performance of the universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saltlakemagazine.com

Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern

WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#Cbs Sports Network#Utes#Sec
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
Florida Weekly

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues

Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy