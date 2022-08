For Julie Reiskin, the decision to dive headfirst into disability-rights advocacy came after experiencing an injustice in her own life. "I really thought that it was wrong that in order to get Medicaid, you had to not work at all and take Social Security," says Reiskin, the longtime director and then co-director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. "When that all kind of came crashing down on me, I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to work on this issue until the time that people with disabilities can work and get paid and still have what they need.'"

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO