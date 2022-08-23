Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
Kansas City Chiefs fans need this Patrick Mahomes bobblehead
Kansas City Chiefs fans need to check out this new, limited-edition Patrick Mahomes bobblehead from FOCO. Order yours today. From FOCO: QB1 in KC is kind of a BIG deal. Add a big-time dose of Mahomes Magic to your collection with the Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Bighead Bobblehead. Only...
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
The 49ers Have Longer Than You Think to Figure Out the Expensive Jimmy Garoppolo Problem
The San Francisco 49ers have longer than you think to cut Jimmy Garoppolo. The post The 49ers Have Longer Than You Think to Figure Out the Expensive Jimmy Garoppolo Problem appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green impressive in debut against the 49ers
All 325 pounds of force slammed into one San Francisco 49ers defender after the other, as Houston Texans rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green had an impressive preseason debut. After being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the nearby Humble Atascocita alumnus began his NFL career...
Giants are selling gear with San Francisco's most hated nickname
A borderline offensive product is available at the Giants' team store.
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Julian Edelman teams up with Sam Morril on new pod
Patriots legend Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril on challenging Tom Brady, being friends with Bill Belichick and having bold NYC sports takes. Put Julian Edelman in a hosting role, and he’ll be nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent within his first year. Put Sam...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Donald’s scheduled media scrum canceled after helmet incident
Rams DT Aaron Donald declined to speak to the media after swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint-practice brawl. Fans and media may want to know Aaron Donald’s side of the story from Thursday’s fight with the Bengals but they aren’t going to get it right now.
49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot
San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy may be the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 draft class, but he is not letting that label limit what he can do. Hear it from Niners GM John Lynch himself, as he has some big praises for the young QB. Purdy has definitely impressed in the limited action he […] The post 49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0