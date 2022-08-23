ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

HS Girls Golf: Unionville edges Perkiomen Valley

The Unionville Girls Golf Team defeated Perkiomen Valley High School in a match played at the Spring Hollow Golf Club. Low score in Thursday’s round was Unionville team captain Mary Dunigan who shot a 33 (2 under par) score. Team Scores:. Unionville : 165. Perkiomen Valley : 188. Low...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

