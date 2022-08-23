Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Rocky road lies ahead, but here’s 5 altcoins that still look bullish
The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
CoinTelegraph
The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why
The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
CoinTelegraph
Why September is shaping up to be a potentially ugly month for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls should not get excited about the recovery from the June lows of $17,500 just yet as BTC heads into its riskiest month in the coming days. The psychology behind the "September effect" Historic data shows September being Bitcoin's worst month between 2013 and 2021, except in 2015...
CoinTelegraph
Waves-backed stablecoin USDN breaks peg again amid protocol upgrade
As the crypto community tries to navigate the bear market and recover from the onslaught brought about by stablecoin incidents like the Terra crash, another algorithmic stablecoin shows signs of struggle as it falls below its United States dollar peg. Algorithmic stablecoin Neutrino Dollar (USDN) has deviated from the dollar...
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface
In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating DAI may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The Path...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for 'Septembear'
BItcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month may be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox rumors panic Bitcoin Twitter as BTC price returns below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to keep $20,000 support on Aug. 27 as fears over a sell-off by users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox added to price pressures. Mt. Gox rumors dismissed as "typical crypto" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it headed to new six-week lows, reaching...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price taps $21.3K ahead of Fed Chair Powell Jackson Hole speech
Bitcoin (BTC) fell to daily lows on Aug. 26 as market nerves heightened into new macro triggers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $21,332 on Bitstamp ahead of fresh commentary from Jerome Powell, Chair of the United States Federal Reserve. Part of the Fed’s Jackson...
CoinTelegraph
How to tell if a cryptocurrency project is a Ponzi scheme
The crypto world has experienced an increase in Ponzi schemes since 2016 when the market gained mainstream prominence. Many shady investment programs are designed to take advantage of the hype behind cryptocurrency booms to beguile impressionable investors. Ponzi schemes have become rampant in the sector primarily due to the decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Still waiting: SEC delays VanEck's third Bitcoin spot ETF application
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a decision on the latest application for a Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by global investment firm VanEck. The company has long been trying to get the green light for what will be the first BTC ETF in...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price gains 3.5% as US PCE data supports shrinking inflation
Bitcoin (BTC) rose rapidly later on Aug. 26 as fresh economic data from the United States furthered hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked a 3.55% rise for BTC/USD on the day, allowing the pair to match highs from earlier in the week.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank will continue to use the “tools forcefully” to bring down inflation, which is close to its highest level in 40 years. He cautioned that the restrictive policy may remain for some time and warned that it could “bring some pain to households and businesses.”
CoinTelegraph
Regulators have a weak case against FTX on deposit insurance
In a cease-and-desist letter to fast-growing crypto exchange FTX, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) shed light on a now-deleted tweet from the exchange’s president, Brett Harrison, and issued a stark warning over the company’s messaging. Harrison’s original tweet said, “Direct deposits from employers to FTX US are...
CoinTelegraph
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Hawkish Fed comments and Bitcoin derivatives data point to further BTC downside
A $750 pump on Aug. 26 took Bitcoin (BTC) from $21,120 to $21,870 in less than two hours. However, the movement was completely erased after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the bank’s commitment to contain inflation by tightening the economy. Following Powell’s speech, BTC price dropped as low as $20,700.
CoinTelegraph
US stocks lose $1.25T in a day — more than entire crypto market cap
Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins lost big on Aug. 26 after the United States Federal Reserve delivered hawkish remarks on economic policy. Across the board, risk assets took a major hit — U.S. equities shed around $1.25 trillion in a single session. Analyst: Powell retiring "soft landing" rhetoric. As comments...
CoinTelegraph
CME Bitcoin futures see record discount amid 'very bearish sentiment'
Bitcoin (BTC) futures are starting to see record discounts as sentiment among derivatives traders worsens. In its latest dedicated report issued Aug. 23, analysis firm Arcane Research painted a worrying picture of the morale among BTC futures participants. Futures basis revisits June lows. After an initial shock during June’s BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Seedify promotes huge airdrop of its new utility token to top NFT communities
the leading blockchain gaming and nonfungible token (NFT) launchpad and incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining NFT launches that will take place on the Seedify NFT launchpad.
