Former Ohio State football star Chase Young placed on reserve/PUP list by Washington

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is set to miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season.

The Washington Commanders defensive end was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn right ACL he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 14.

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2020 NFL draft, Young has recorded 70 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks in 24 starts, earning Associated Press' Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, while also earning a spot in the Pro Bowl.

In 2021, Young was limited to 26 tackles in nine games, recording three tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks before his season-ending ACL injury.

Chase Young was dominant at Ohio State

In three seasons at Ohio State, Young recorded 98 tackles, 40.5 tackles-for-loss and 30.5 sacks, forcing nine fumbles and recording eight pass deflections. Young was the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, while also winning the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award: both given to the best defensive player in college football, along with the Ted Hendricks Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive end.

The consensus All-American and 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist is one of five players to have ever recorded four sacks in a single game and has the most sacks an Ohio State player has recorded in a single season with 16.5 in 2019. Young is No. 2 in Buckeye history behind Mike Vrabel in career sacks.

Young is one of five players on the Commanders roster, along with wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, offensive guard Andrew Norwell and tight end Jake Hausmann.

