Kline storm drain work on Dakota Street should begin soon, project to cost $1.8 million
One of the city's two main construction projects is expected to begin in the next week to 10 days.
That's a $1.8 million storm drain replacement on South Dakota Street from 15th Avenue Southeast to 17th Avenue Southeast. The work replaces storm drain that's 96 inches in diameter and is part of the Kline Street storm drain.
The drain is the primary storm drain that runs under much of Kline, but also runs east along 15th Avenue Southeast, then south again on Dakota Street.
B&B Contracting will complete the work.
The Aberdeen City Council approved the first bill for work at Monday's regular meeting. Public Works Director Robin Bobzien said the $180,136 bill is primarily for the storm drain pipe.
"They didn't want to open things up until they had the pipe on hand," Bobzien said.
According to meeting materials, Moccasin Creek water levels are dropping, and the contractor expects to begin work in the next week to 10 days.
In other action, the council:
- Approved an $8,344 change order to Swanberg Construction on the solids dewatering project at the Water Reclamation Facility.
- Awarded the 262,213 bid to CWF Masonry and Construction for concrete repairs. Bobzien said this is concrete work that's needed in areas where asphalt work is planned in 2023.
- Awarded a $491,658 bid to Jensen Rock and Sand for an overlay of Old Highway 281. Bobzien said this is the final stretch of 281 where work is needed. The bid came in slightly above the engineer's estimate, but below budget. Work does not include the intersection of Fifth Avenue Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest as some changes to the signal configuration are being reviewed.
- Approved an $18,290 change order and $57,259 payment to CWF Masonry for accessible quadrant improvements.
- Approved a $178,270 change order and $307,434 payment to Reede Construction for work on North Dakota Street. Bobzien said the concrete for the street has been poured and the tie-ins will be completed in the next few weeks. The change order covered replacement of the sanitary sewer lines, which were not in ideal condition.
