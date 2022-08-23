Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisville QB commitment Pierce Clarkson begins senior season on Friday night
There's been a lot going on in the offseason for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson. The four-star quarterback committed to the University of Louisville back in late January has made a number of visits to U of L's campus and has been at the center of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, spending a lot of time recruiting other quality players to the program along with him.
kentuckytoday.com
U of L football players form their own NIL funding site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Just nine days away from the season opener at Syracuse, a group of Louisville football players have other things on their mind. Like dollar signs. An unknown number of Cardinals have formed a collective called "Derby City NIL (name, image, likeness) Club" (DCNC) with the goal of raising at least $50,000 in monthly donations from fans. The players have partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that is signing deals with groups of players throughout the country and will take an 18% "platform fee."
kcountry1057.com
Versatile Kentuckian Bryan Hudson finds home at center for Cards
While playing in all 13 games in 2021, including five starts, the transfer from Virginia Tech manned all three positions on the offensive line. On a number of occasions, he even played all three spots in one game. “He’s really smart and he’s so versatile,” U of L coach Scott...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban provides an update on Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell
Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is set to make an impact for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. One roadblock stands in the way; Harrell has missed time in training camp with a sprained foot. Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Harrell’s status Wednesday afternoon. “First of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan Brown, Wesley McGriff Collaborating to Advance Louisville's Defensive Scheme
Situational defense was a sore spot for the Cardinals in 2021, and the open dialogue between the coordinator duo has been helping Louisville get better in this area.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville football players form NIL 'club' seeking fan donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week ahead of the planned launch of a third-party collective to support Name, Image and Likeness efforts of University of Louisville athletes, a group of Cardinal football players jumped into the collective game with a website of its own. "Derby City NIL Club"...
WHAS 11
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections changing recruitment efforts
Jerry Collins, LMDC's director, said there are 12 officers in the academy. With those officers, plus retirees and lateral transfers, he hopes to add 40 more.
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival mourns loss of longtime leader, Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of Bridget Sherrill, who was known for her role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. Sherrill, who was the Vice President of Merchandising, recently celebrated her 50th anniversary with KDF. In a release, KDF said Sherrill was...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Wave 3
Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.
A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville
Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wdrb.com
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
Zombies will soon attack Louisville; Here's where they'll be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year hiatus, Louisville Zombie Attack is back and invading a new location in the city. Saturday, Aug. 27, all the local zombies will gather at 3 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, dressed in their best blood-soaked rags. Around 6 p.m., the zombie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
'It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive'; East Louisville subdivision discusses becoming city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months now, unincorporated areas in Jefferson County have had the ability to become a small city; the bill allowing this passed the Kentucky legislature in March. Now, one big east end subdivision has started looking into what that would mean. Monday night, some Lake Forest...
wdrb.com
JCPS still waiting for follow-up inspection on new Wilkerson Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The follow-up building inspection that could open the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary remains unscheduled as of Tuesday. Wilkerson Elementary classes have been held inside the former Watson Lane Elementary building since the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 10 after the new 82,532-square-foot space failed two inspections, mostly because of roofing issues.
A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville
Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0