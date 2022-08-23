ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville QB commitment Pierce Clarkson begins senior season on Friday night

There's been a lot going on in the offseason for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson. The four-star quarterback committed to the University of Louisville back in late January has made a number of visits to U of L's campus and has been at the center of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, spending a lot of time recruiting other quality players to the program along with him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

U of L football players form their own NIL funding site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Just nine days away from the season opener at Syracuse, a group of Louisville football players have other things on their mind. Like dollar signs. An unknown number of Cardinals have formed a collective called "Derby City NIL (name, image, likeness) Club" (DCNC) with the goal of raising at least $50,000 in monthly donations from fans. The players have partnered with YOKE Gaming, a company that is signing deals with groups of players throughout the country and will take an 18% "platform fee."
LOUISVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Versatile Kentuckian Bryan Hudson finds home at center for Cards

While playing in all 13 games in 2021, including five starts, the transfer from Virginia Tech manned all three positions on the offensive line. On a number of occasions, he even played all three spots in one game. “He’s really smart and he’s so versatile,” U of L coach Scott...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban provides an update on Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell

Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is set to make an impact for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. One roadblock stands in the way; Harrell has missed time in training camp with a sprained foot. Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided an update on Harrell’s status Wednesday afternoon. “First of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville

Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS still waiting for follow-up inspection on new Wilkerson Elementary building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The follow-up building inspection that could open the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary remains unscheduled as of Tuesday. Wilkerson Elementary classes have been held inside the former Watson Lane Elementary building since the 2022-23 school year began Aug. 10 after the new 82,532-square-foot space failed two inspections, mostly because of roofing issues.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December. In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
