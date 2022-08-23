ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS
Shawnee, KS
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Shawnee, KS
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28

It's hard to believe it's been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she's never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional "Original" arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the "Unlocked" side.
avila.edu

Avila University Mourns the Death of Student-Athlete

It is with great sadness that Avila University Athletics announces today, August 24, 2022, that student-athlete Justin Barbee has passed away after a car accident in Belton, Missouri, on Tuesday night. He was 21 years old. "Today, we mourn the loss of a talented young man, who competed in the...
KMBC.com

A sticky humid weekend is on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasingly humid and even warmer conditions are on the way. Mostly clear skies with fair air quality are here now, but things will start to feel a bit stickier. On Friday, the low is expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs...
