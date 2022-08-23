Read full article on original website
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The F. L. Schlagle High School Marching Stallions performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "Banding Together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Wednesday, Johnny flew over F. L. Schlagle High...
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 26-28
With family fun, downtown concerts and more on the calendar, there's something for everyone this weekend in the Kansas City area.
Overland Park bakery creates cookies to honor Len Dawson
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — To honor the late Len Dawson, his jersey is on sale again, only with this one you can eat it. An Overland Park bakery is honoring the legend not just for what he accomplished but for the type of person he was. Every person has...
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
New TLC show stars Kansas City dermatologist treating complex hair issues
On Wednesday, a new show debuted on TLC called, "Bad Hair Day" featuring an Overland Park dermatologist.
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
10 Things To Do in KC This Weekend: August 24-28
It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since Alicia Keys burst onto the R&B scene fully formed with Songs in A Minor. As with most artists whose debuts sell ten-plus million copies, she’s never transcended that success nor strayed too far from that formula. Keys, her new double album released back in December, opens with traditional “Original” arrangements before presenting most of the same songs with moodier, heavier beats on the “Unlocked” side.
Just in time for kickoff, inflation hits Chiefs fans at tailgates
Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect tailgate spreads to cost more this season because of inflation, according to Wells Fargo.
Current, former KMBC colleagues remember 'Lenny The Cool'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson worked at KMBC for 56 years. KMBC staffers share their memories of "Lenny The Cool."
Avila University Mourns the Death of Student-Athlete
It is with great sadness that Avila University Athletics announces today, August 24, 2022, that student-athlete Justin Barbee has passed away after a car accident in Belton, Missouri, on Tuesday night. He was 21 years old. “Today, we mourn the loss of a talented young man, who competed in the...
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Two injured in plane crash at small airport just north of Liberty, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane has crashed just off the end of the runway at a small airport north of Liberty, Missouri. Two people were on board a single-engine aircraft when it crashed Wednesday at the Roosterville Airport. Authorities say both people on the plane suffered serious injuries...
A sticky humid weekend is on the way
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasingly humid and even warmer conditions are on the way. Mostly clear skies with fair air quality are here now, but things will start to feel a bit stickier. On Friday, the low is expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs...
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
Second Johnson County teenager pleads guilty in Black Bob Park homicide
A second Johnson County teenager pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park in Olathe, Kansas.
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
