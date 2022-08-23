Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Batgirl wasn't completed before the DC movie was axed
DC's cancelled Batgirl movie was incomplete by the time it was axed by Warner Bros, according to its directors. Featuring Leslie Grace as the titular Gotham City vigilante, Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly, and Michael Keaton returning as Batman, the much-anticipated movie was surprisingly pulled by the studio earlier this month.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
IGN
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
epicstream.com
Batman Forever Star Val Kilmer Expresses Interest in Caped Crusader Return
The whole multiverse concept seems overdone at this point but there's no denying that when executed correctly, it creates compelling stories and jaw-dropping moments fans will be buzzing about for ages. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found success with it in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and now, it's DC's turn to take a crack at the multiverse craze.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Batgirl' directors say 'everything was gone' when they tried to access footage
'Batgirl' co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said Warner Bros. restricted their access to film footage.
CNET
Harley Quinn, Clayface and Mr. Freeze Take on the Batman Family in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights from WB Games Montréal focuses on a Gotham City without Batman to protect it. The heroes of the game -- Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood -- have already been revealed, and on Tuesday during Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was time to look at the villains trying to take over Gotham.
Three Batman-adjacent titles get Annuals in November
Nightwing, the Batgirls, and Detective Comics will all release 2022 Annual issues in November
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Admits He Sabotaged Movie Adaptation by Leaking Script
The creator of The Sandman comic books, Neil Gaiman, has admitted to sabotaging a movie adaptation based on his work. The author said that he leaked the script of the planned The Sandman movie himself because he did not want the movie to be made. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the...
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
IGN
Gotham Knights: Check Out a Harley Quinn Boss Fight - IGN First
We discovered that Harley Quinn would be a major Gotham Knights villain earlier this week, and now we have a section of a boss fight against her to reveal. Harley is part of one of Gotham Knights' villain arcs, entire questlines centred around the activities of of a supervillain, which run in parallel to the main storyline. Warner Bros. Games Montreal's version of Harley has come through her Joker and Suicide Squad phases, and is now setting out to become a master criminal on her own terms.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
Popculture
Batman TV Show and Christmas Special Canceled at HBO Max
A previously greenlit Batman TV show and Christmas special have been canceled at HBO Max, amid the company's seemingly ongoing content shakeup. According to TV Live, Batman: Caped Crusader and Merry Little Batman have both been dropped by Warner Bros. Batman: Caped Crusader was a collaboration between HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and would have been an "animated reimagining of the Batman mythology," with Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series), J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker all serving as executive producers.
IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Wanted Target - Litterbugs
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Litterbugs in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Litterbugs Target Walkthrough. This mission will appear...
Comments / 0