ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot

BRISTOL – As summer continues, Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot providing meals for clients. Pat Stebbins, executive director of the nonprofit based in Prospect United Methodist Church, said since the state moratorium on evictions had passed due to pandemic-related challenges, the outreach had seen a steady increase in clients seeking food and other resources.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Kickball tournament coming to Muzzy Field

BRISTOL – PYVOT, a young professionals group affiliated with the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, is organizing a kickball tournament at Muzzy Field Sept. 17 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city’s historic baseball...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Bristol, CT
Pets & Animals
Bristol Press

Countryside Manor accommodates residents

BRISTOL – Countryside Manor accommodates residents for recovery, rehabilitation and daily housing. They can house up to 90 short-term and long-term care residents. 85% of their residents call it their home, and nearly 20% of that population uses the center consistently for short-term recovery and rehabilitation after a hospital stay. The Center has a lounge, dining area, resident kitchen with up-to-date appliances and amenities, a gym, a gazebo, and a therapy dog named Daisy.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Public being asked for help finding missing cat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Police have reached out to the public for help finding a cat that has been missing since last week. Police on Thursday said the cat, named Boo, went missing last Tuesday in the area of Todd Hollow Road. The animal is skittish, so anyone who spots it has been asked not to chase it.
PLYMOUTH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Autism Spectrum#Mental Health#Ecad#Chubb
Bristol Press

Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale

PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Pets
Bristol Press

Joseph P. O'Neill

Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Fare Game: The Big E showcases new food, drinks for 2022

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rich in culture, tradition, and taste, the Big E — the Eastern States Exposition— returns next month and its food options never disappoint. The team at the Big E brought in an array of their vendors Thursday to showcase some culinary creations that will be at the six state fair when it opens on Sept. 16.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at WBIS

Back in 2019, I wrote about former radio station WBIS in Bristol, and among those mentioned was Jay Richard. Jay, who sent an email to me the other day with his birth last name being Worsham - Richard must be or have been his professional name. Jay started at the radio station before going to TV. He writes:
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

City honors Alloy Welding for 85 years, three generations in business

BRISTOL – City leaders congratulated Alloy Welding, a third generation business, on 85 years of operation in the city. Alloy Welding, located at 233 Riverside Ave., works with steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, copper, titanium and other metals. The company, which employs 15 people, offers custom services including metal fabrication, welding and water jet cutting.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Dog groomer credited with saving dog owner’s life

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dog groomer in Hamden is being hailed as a hero for his quick action when a pet wasn’t picked up at his business.  “No one has ever not picked up their dog,” said Kevin Maiocco, of Land of Paws. Kevin Maiocco, who owns Land of Paws in Hamden, said he […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Jay Pennito

Jay Pennito, 61, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 18th, 2022. Jay was born to Jack F. Pennito and Joan A. (Goski) Pennito in Bristol, where he was raised with his two older sisters Jan Pennito and Judy Sherman. He leaves behind his two children, Jack and Tracey Pennito, whom he loved deeply.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy