Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Torrington remembers Wilbert ‘Wibo’ Boles as friend, dedicated community servant
TORRINGTON —Wilbert “Wibo” Boles, 72, whom many called the “unofficial mayor of Torrington,” died Thursday, surrounded by his family. The Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of Workman Memorial AME Zion Church on Brightwood Avenue, was in touch with the Boles family Thursday as they made funeral arrangements.
Bristol Press
Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot
BRISTOL – As summer continues, Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot providing meals for clients. Pat Stebbins, executive director of the nonprofit based in Prospect United Methodist Church, said since the state moratorium on evictions had passed due to pandemic-related challenges, the outreach had seen a steady increase in clients seeking food and other resources.
Bristol Press
Kickball tournament coming to Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – PYVOT, a young professionals group affiliated with the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, is organizing a kickball tournament at Muzzy Field Sept. 17 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city’s historic baseball...
Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road
WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Countryside Manor accommodates residents
BRISTOL – Countryside Manor accommodates residents for recovery, rehabilitation and daily housing. They can house up to 90 short-term and long-term care residents. 85% of their residents call it their home, and nearly 20% of that population uses the center consistently for short-term recovery and rehabilitation after a hospital stay. The Center has a lounge, dining area, resident kitchen with up-to-date appliances and amenities, a gym, a gazebo, and a therapy dog named Daisy.
Bristol Press
Southington Youth Services holding Red Cross' 'When I'm in Charge' course
SOUTHINGTON – The youth services department is hosting the American Red Cross course, “When I’m in Charge,” on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sue Williams, the youth services director and organizer of the event, said the program is popular and targets fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
Bristol Press
Plainville Community Food Pantry is taking sign-ups for golfers, sponsors for Tournament
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is taking sign-ups for golfers and sponsors for the 2022 Nick Ruffini Memorial Golf Tournament, which will be held Sept. 28 at The Country Club of Farmington. Event-day registration begins at 10 a.m. at the country club at 806 Farmington Ave., Farmington....
Bristol Press
Public being asked for help finding missing cat in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Police have reached out to the public for help finding a cat that has been missing since last week. Police on Thursday said the cat, named Boo, went missing last Tuesday in the area of Todd Hollow Road. The animal is skittish, so anyone who spots it has been asked not to chase it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School, Rockwell Community Theater will open Monday
BRISTOL – After nearly 100 years of its first opening, the building now recognized as the Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School and Rockwell Community Theater will open this coming Monday to hundreds of students in the most current iteration of a historic vessel that has paved the roads of many a city resident’s future.
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
Bristol Press
Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Joseph P. O'Neill
Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
Bristol Press
Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
Fare Game: The Big E showcases new food, drinks for 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rich in culture, tradition, and taste, the Big E — the Eastern States Exposition— returns next month and its food options never disappoint. The team at the Big E brought in an array of their vendors Thursday to showcase some culinary creations that will be at the six state fair when it opens on Sept. 16.
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at WBIS
Back in 2019, I wrote about former radio station WBIS in Bristol, and among those mentioned was Jay Richard. Jay, who sent an email to me the other day with his birth last name being Worsham - Richard must be or have been his professional name. Jay started at the radio station before going to TV. He writes:
Bristol Press
City honors Alloy Welding for 85 years, three generations in business
BRISTOL – City leaders congratulated Alloy Welding, a third generation business, on 85 years of operation in the city. Alloy Welding, located at 233 Riverside Ave., works with steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, copper, titanium and other metals. The company, which employs 15 people, offers custom services including metal fabrication, welding and water jet cutting.
Dog groomer credited with saving dog owner’s life
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dog groomer in Hamden is being hailed as a hero for his quick action when a pet wasn’t picked up at his business. “No one has ever not picked up their dog,” said Kevin Maiocco, of Land of Paws. Kevin Maiocco, who owns Land of Paws in Hamden, said he […]
Bristol Press
Jay Pennito
Jay Pennito, 61, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 18th, 2022. Jay was born to Jack F. Pennito and Joan A. (Goski) Pennito in Bristol, where he was raised with his two older sisters Jan Pennito and Judy Sherman. He leaves behind his two children, Jack and Tracey Pennito, whom he loved deeply.
Comments / 1