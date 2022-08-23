Read full article on original website
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
The Minecraft RTS spinoff is inventing new enemies, too
Like Minecraft Dungeons, Legends is creating new mobs for Minecraft.
happygamer.com
At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature
A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
The Callisto Protocol: Everything we know about the sci-fi survival horror from Dead Space veterans
The former PUBG-universe horror game no longer attached to PUBG.
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Is Becoming a 3v7 Multiplayer Game - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game has been announced, the latest in an increasingly long line of '80s horror movies turned into asymmetric multiplayer games. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the new game will be created by Teravision Games and led by Randy Greenback (who previously served as executive director on Friday the 13th: The Game). It will arrive for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy
Nintendo fans know that discounts on Switch games can be both rare and, frankly, not that good. This is especially true when Nintendo itself isn't running a sale on its first-party games. They usually just cost $59.99, no matter how old they are. Right now at Best Buy, though, you can find some deals on Nintendo Swith games that rarely see discounts.
Dead Island 2 PC is an Epic exclusive
The long-awaited game has run out of Steam - so to speak
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
Fortnite and Fall Guys are Holding Destiny 2 Collaborations
Fortnite and Fall Guys are both collaborating with Destiny 2 to celebrate the game's arrival on the Epic Games Store. For the first time ever, despite the opposite being incredibly common these days, Fortnite characters will appear in a different game. The Drift, Black Knight, and Oblivion skins have all been redesigned to appear in Destiny 2 as new Guardians, representing the Warlock, Titan, and Hunter respectively.
