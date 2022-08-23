Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Law Abiding Citizen’: Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx Are Returning for a Sequel 13 Years After the Action Film Premiered
Although details about the 'Law Abiding Citizen' sequel are sparse, Gerard Butler is set to produce, lining up another helping of bloody revenge for action crowds.
‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
Beast Reviews Are In, See What Critics Have To Say About The Idris Elba Survival Thriller
Idris Elba takes on the king of the jungle in Beast. See what critics thought of the new movie.
Daniel Kaluuya says his ‘Black Panther’ exit is “what’s best for the story”
Daniel Kaluuya has called his departure from the Black Panther franchise “what’s best for the story”. The actor confirmed last month he would not be reprising his role from the first Marvel film due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope. Kaluuya had played W’Kabi in...
The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Admits He Sabotaged Movie Adaptation by Leaking Script
The creator of The Sandman comic books, Neil Gaiman, has admitted to sabotaging a movie adaptation based on his work. The author said that he leaked the script of the planned The Sandman movie himself because he did not want the movie to be made. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Disney+'s Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer Will Tug at Your Heartstrings, No Lie
Not to be confused with Guillermo Del Toro’s version, which will 100-percent give you nightmares, Disney+ has released the official trailer for its own Pinocchio update — which, let’s be real, could very well also give you nightmares.(Man-eating whales? Kids turning into donkeys? Judgmental talking crickets? Chilling!) Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this live-action/CGI remake stars Tom Hanks (every movie ever) as Geppetto, the lonely Italian woodcarver whose sole wish is to have a son. His wish comes true, albeit not the way he imagines, when Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) arrives on the scene as the mysterious Blue Fairy, bringing one of...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
‘Breaking’ Starring John Boyega, Michael K. Williams & Nicole Beharie Hits Theaters Tomorrow
The thriller film Breaking debuts in theaters tomorrow starring John Boyega. Watch the trailer and check out stills from the film inside.
‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)
Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Katherine Waterston Cast Opposite Jodie Comer in Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’
Katherine Waterston has been cast in the apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From from Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch according to Deadline. The project was seen as a hot package at the May Cannes event with production set to begin this month. The End We Start From is set in...
Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
Production on the upcoming film begins this fall and will premiere on Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
Watch Tom Cruise Coordinate Aerial Stunts in New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Featurette
It’s no secret that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest hits to fly into theaters over the summer. The decades-in-the-making sequel drew in audiences all around the globe, snatching up and destroying previously set box office records since it dropped in theaters back in May. Three months later, the film is still picking up speed as it heads to small screen viewing on platforms like digital, Vudu, and Prime Video. To celebrate the feature’s arrival to at-home theaters, Fandango released a featurette that shows how the action packed, high octane scenes were orchestrated by the one and only Tom Cruise.
