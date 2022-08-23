ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Deadline

‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
TVLine

Disney+'s Live-Action Pinocchio Trailer Will Tug at Your Heartstrings, No Lie

Not to be confused with Guillermo Del Toro’s version, which will 100-percent give you nightmares, Disney+ has released the official trailer for its own Pinocchio update — which, let’s be real, could very well also give you nightmares.(Man-eating whales? Kids turning into donkeys? Judgmental talking crickets? Chilling!) Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this live-action/CGI remake stars Tom Hanks (every movie ever) as Geppetto, the lonely Italian woodcarver whose sole wish is to have a son. His wish comes true, albeit not the way he imagines, when Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) arrives on the scene as the mysterious Blue Fairy, bringing one of...
tvinsider.com

‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)

Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie

Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Essence

Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’

Production on the upcoming film begins this fall and will premiere on Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film...
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
Collider

Watch Tom Cruise Coordinate Aerial Stunts in New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Featurette

It’s no secret that Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest hits to fly into theaters over the summer. The decades-in-the-making sequel drew in audiences all around the globe, snatching up and destroying previously set box office records since it dropped in theaters back in May. Three months later, the film is still picking up speed as it heads to small screen viewing on platforms like digital, Vudu, and Prime Video. To celebrate the feature’s arrival to at-home theaters, Fandango released a featurette that shows how the action packed, high octane scenes were orchestrated by the one and only Tom Cruise.
