Not to be confused with Guillermo Del Toro’s version, which will 100-percent give you nightmares, Disney+ has released the official trailer for its own Pinocchio update — which, let’s be real, could very well also give you nightmares.(Man-eating whales? Kids turning into donkeys? Judgmental talking crickets? Chilling!) Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this live-action/CGI remake stars Tom Hanks (every movie ever) as Geppetto, the lonely Italian woodcarver whose sole wish is to have a son. His wish comes true, albeit not the way he imagines, when Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) arrives on the scene as the mysterious Blue Fairy, bringing one of...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO