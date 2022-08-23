Read full article on original website
Wanted Target - Un Mecanico
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for Un Mecanico in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Un Mecanico Target Walkthrough. This mission will...
NME
‘Lords Of The Fallen’ reboot announced with a trailer at Gamescom
A Lords Of The Fallen follow up called The Lords Of The Fallen was announced via a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new game will be developed by Hexworks, a studio of CI Games, which was the studio behind the 2014 original. A soulslike fantasy role-playing game,...
All Hail Temos - Announcement Trailer
Get a look at All Hail Temos, an upcoming action RPG headed to Steam Early Access in fall 2022. A playable prologue demo will be available on Steam in early September. In All Hail Temos, there’s no chosen one this time as players explore a small handcrafted open world filled with deep lore, dozens of side quests to complete, and crucial choices to make that can impact everything.
Dune: Awakening Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details
Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMORPG based on the science fiction novel. Read along for everything we know after its reveal in gamescom ONL 2022. Even though we already got the trailer, no release date for Dune: Awakening has been announced yet. It will be available on PC via Steam, but other platforms are unconfirmed.
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
Tower of Fantasy Lepus Constellation Guide
Tower of Fantasy has a rich, open world that players are encouraged to explore. Exploration of these lands will grand you gold, currency, and even currencies you can use to roll for the game's gacha. Once you explore a little bit, you'd find yourself in the midst of a bunch of puzzles that are scattered around the world. One of such puzzles is the constellation puzzle.
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
5 Bizarre Details From Our High on Life Gameplay | gamescom 2022
We get to capture our own gameplay for High on Life, the new game from Justin Roiland (the creator of Rick and Morty), and it was definitely weird! Here are 5 bizarre details we learned from our hands-on time in with the game.
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset via its social media accounts. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas.The headset is the successor to the original PS VR, which arrived back in October 2016 and was the first (and remains the only) virtual reality headset for a mainstream...
Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make
D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
Ex-GTA Boss Reveals More About His New Open-World Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies has revealed more about Everywhere, the upcoming open-world game he's designing at new studio Build a Rocket Boy. Benzies and the Build a Rocket Boy team discussed the ambitions of Everywhere as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live show, a game described as blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world gaming experience. Very little was given away, but the "sneak peak behind the curtain" suggested that players will have a creative hand as part of the game, as well as playing an "immersive experience". Could this be part creative tools, part video game?
Candace Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Candace Ascension Materials? Candace is an upcoming character wielding a polearm as well as a hydro vision. Her ascension and talent materials aren't officially announced yet, but rumors obtained from 3.1 beta reports show that she's going to use new materials not yet found in 3.1 and the lands currently available in the game.
F1 Manager 2022 - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for F1 Manager 2022, available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 30, 2022. Early access begins now for those who have pre-ordered digitally across any platform.
Helphen's Steeple
Helphen's Steeple is a greatsword weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. "Greatsword patterned after the black steeple of the Helphen, the lampwood which guides the dead of the spirit world. The lamplight is similar to grace in appearance, only it is said that it can only be seen by those who met their death in battle."
Mortal Rite - Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at terrifying creatures, gameplay, and a peek at the world of Mortal Rite, an upcoming third-person, action RPG featuring Souls-like combat. Mortal Rite's Kickstarter campaign is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mortalrite/mortal-rite.
The Dustmoot
Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
