Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
IGN
Wanted Target - Marshall VIP
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Marshall VIP in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Marshall VIP Target Walkthrough. This mission...
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
IGN
Vulgar Militia Saw
"A weapon comprised of a saw blade attached to a long grip. Brandished by the vulgar militia, its serrated edge is very effective at inflicting blood loss. The saw is said to also be used to cut up bodies to feed the militia, but there are no firsthand witnesses to confirm the dire rumor."
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Helphen's Steeple
Helphen's Steeple is a greatsword weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. "Greatsword patterned after the black steeple of the Helphen, the lampwood which guides the dead of the spirit world. The lamplight is similar to grace in appearance, only it is said that it can only be seen by those who met their death in battle."
IGN
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Withering Zones and Decay Explained
In Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you’ll occasionally stumble upon a dark and dreary area known as a Withering Zone. Here, all is left to Decay until you come along and cure it. To cure a Withering Zone, you're going to need to find and destroy the Tumor of the Withering. Before you can destroy it you'll need to remove three Withering Branches and defeat the zone's champion. Withering Zones have other dangers aside from stronger enemies, though, as your team will also accumulate Decay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Why Vikings on Trampolines Took Two Decades to Make
D-Pad Studio is not known for rushing its work. Its second game, 2016’s Owlboy, took the team ten years to make. It was restarted multiple times due to studio concerns about fan expectations in the wake of a new renaissance for Metroidvanias, various life events, and director Simon Stafsnes Andersen’s acknowledged struggles with depression. And now, D-Pad is on the cusp of releasing a game that’s taken them even longer to complete: Vikings on Trampolines, which has been in the works for 20 years.
IGN
Forked Greatsword
"Oddly shaped greatsword wielded by imps. The gently undulating forked blade is known as an "imp's tongue" and causes blood loss." The Forked Greatsword's Default Weapon Skill is Stamp (Upward Cut): Brace armament and step into a low stance that prevents recoil from most enemy attacks. Follow up with a strong attack for an upward strike.
IGN
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in Hermes Fortress. The goal of this mission is to find evidence of the coup. Check out our walkthrough for Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 below:. Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 Walkthrough. You will spawn into the...
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Just Dead Space 4 | gamescom 2022
Matt saw new footage of The Callisto Protocol, and came back with a list of reasons why it isn’t just Dead Space 4. Mutations, work benches, powers, and a slew of other changes make this a game all its own.
IGN
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
IGN
Dead Island 2’s Gore System Cuts Through Flesh, Organs, and Bones With Procedural Precision
Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has created a bespoke gore system for its upcoming zombie-slaying sequel, and it's one of the most detailed ever seen in games. “We’ve probably spent an unhealthy amount of time passionately developing our own gruesome gore tech, which we codename internally FLESH,” explained Dead Island 2’s game director, David Stenton, in a conversation with IGN. “That’s short for Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids.”
IGN
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
IGN
Where Winds Meet: A New Open World Game That Promises Ultimate Player Freedom
At Gamescom, Everstone Studios unveiled their new open-world epic Where Winds Meet. The trailer, which showcased numerous elements like travel, combat, stealth, and more, might seem overwhelming. That's because the developers prioritized player freedom above all else. In an interview with IGN, Everstone Studios revealed that Where Winds Meet was...
Comments / 0