hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hypebeast.com
An A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship "Game Royal" Surfaces
After special-edition Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 silhouettes surfacing, the retailer A Ma Maniére now works with Jordan Brand once again to bring back its. Air Ship silhouette. Last seen back in 2020 during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Air Ship is one of Nike‘s most iconic hoops silhouettes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
Hypebae
Bianca Chandôn x Vans Join Forces on 4 Sneaker Silhouettes
Vans has tapped Bianca Chandôn to rework four of its classic silhouettes — the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic and Classic Slip-On. Each style is covered in star patterns across the upper in replacement of the classic checkerboard print, offering a vintage feel to the sneakers. To add to the overall feel, the designs are given a worn look with smudges on the canvas uppers, shoelaces and midsoles. Bianca Chandôn is written on the soles to highlight the collaboration, while co-branding is further found on the footbed.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
NBC Sports
Notable Jordan shoe collaborations: A timeline
Air Jordan Brand collaborations might just be the most universally popular shoe in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite once being rare, new versions of the shoes are now everywhere, all the time. The kicks started their empire back in 2005 when the Undefeated Air Jordan 4 was released, and since then,...
Complex
Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Essentials, BBC x New York Yankees, and More
It’s that time of the year again. Whether you are a huge fan of the brand or not, Supreme’s new season is always guaranteed to garner a lot of attention. This season is no different. Plenty of people will be after the André 3000 photo T-shirt, but there are plenty of other great pieces to look forward to from week one.
Complex
Exclusive: South Korean Multi-Hyphenate B.I Teams Up With Ojeito for Collab Go-Bags
South Korean multi-hyphenate B.I has partnered with Ojeito to deliver a pair of limited-edition go-bags in connection with his new album, Love or Loved. Ojeito is known for its signature, highly functional go-bags, and B.I’s take on the company’s flagship product offers a distinct look that sets his collaboration apart. The drop will consist of a smaller version of the go-bag, and a larger design that benefits from detachable clasps and military-grade webbing.
Hypebae
Nike and Patta's "Pure Platinum" Air Max 1 Gets an Official Release Date
Marking the next phase of Nike and Patta’s ongoing partnership, a new colorway of the duo’s collaborative Air Max 1 silhouette has finally been given its official release date. Part of Nike and Patta‘s “The Next Wave” collaboration which kicked off in 2021, the sneaker has already been...
hypebeast.com
An adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR "Sand" Restock Is Going Down
Ye and the adidas team have a thorough understanding of the colorways that the public considers heavy hitters, and they take action on this by giving consumers multiple chances to cop them with various restocks. And the next Ye-designed installment that’s set to receive this treatment is the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR “Sand” which marks its third reissue.
Complex
Satisfy’s New ‘Trailism’ Capsule is a Personality Test For Runners
Following its recent collaboration with Canadian footwear label norda, Satisfy now introduces its new Trailism capsule for five particular types of outdoor enthusiasts. Describing the collection as a “personality test” for runners, each capsule comes with its own distinguishable attire best suited to a specific outdoors philosophy. First...
Complex
Garbstore Links With Former Kapital Kountry Designer, Shunji Ohashi, For ‘Selector’s Market’ Drop
Garbstore has teamed up with former Kapital Kountry designer and long-time friend Shunji Ohashi to launch the third chapter of its Selector’s Market campaign. Boasting outerwear, shirting, and more, the new fifty-piece-strong offering encompasses a highly sought-after curation of one-of-a-kind garments, as well as other unique finds from Ohashi’s personal collection.
