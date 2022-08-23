The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.

APPAREL ・ 17 DAYS AGO