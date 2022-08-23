Read full article on original website
Review: Michael K. Williams’ final film role in ‘Breaking’
“Breaking,” Abi Damaris Corbin’s lean and heartfelt first feature, is a lackluster bank-robbery thriller with noble intentions enlivened by an impassioned performance by John Boyega and an elegiac final appearance by the late Michael K. Williams. It’s not until well into “Breaking” that Williams, as a police negotiator,...
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
IGN
Alienoid: Exclusive Clip
In the year 2022, Guard (KIM Woo-bin) and Thunder live on Earth, managing alien prisoners who have been locked up in humans’ brains. One day, a spacecraft appears in the sky over Seoul, and the police detective Moon (SO Ji-sub, “Moon”) witnesses a strange sight… Meanwhile 630 years earlier during the Goryeo Dynasty, the hapless dosa (Korean tao magician) Muruk (RYU Jun-yeol) and Ean (KIM Tae-ri), the so-called “The Girl Who Shoots Thunder”, each scramble to outwit each other in pursuit of the mystical Divine Blade, for which a huge reward is being offered. Two sorcerers in search of the Divine Blade’s secrets, Madam Black (YUM Jung-ah) and Mr. Blue (JO Woo-jin), as well as the masked Jajang (KIM Eui-sung), also set out on a desperate scramble to obtain the Blade. Meanwhile, a spacecraft emerges from a deep river, emitting light…
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘James Bond’: 2 Very Specific Requirements for Next 007 Just Ruled Out Idris Elba and Tom Hardy
Thanks to the producers looking at two very specific requirements, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy just got ruled out as the next James Bond
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
IGN
The Sandman Author Neil Gaiman Admits He Sabotaged Movie Adaptation by Leaking Script
The creator of The Sandman comic books, Neil Gaiman, has admitted to sabotaging a movie adaptation based on his work. The author said that he leaked the script of the planned The Sandman movie himself because he did not want the movie to be made. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
Watch: 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
The trailer for "Goodnight Mommy," an upcoming thriller film from Amazon Prime, was released Wednesday.
Essence
Ariana DeBose To Star In New Thriller ‘House of Spoils’
Production on the upcoming film begins this fall and will premiere on Prime Video. The Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose will star in the new psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television titled House of Spoils. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the upcoming film...
ComicBook
White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle Released by Netflix
Noah Baumbach has returned with his first film since Marriage Story was released back in 2019. The director is teaming back up with Adam Driver as well as his real-life partner, Greta Gerwig, for White Noise. The new film is also set to feature Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, and André 3000. In White Noise, Driver and Gerwig play a married couple in the adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel of the same name. Today, the first trailer for the film was released.
NME
Watch Adam Driver brave an apocalypse in first teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
Netflix has shared the first teaser for White Noise, an upcoming black comedy film from writer and director Noah Baumbach. The film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, and stars Adam Driver as a professor of Hitler studies who, alongside his wife Barbette — played by Greta Gerwig — must save his family from an apocalyptic event threatening his university town. Watch the teaser above.
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
ComicBook
Rory Culken Cast in Netflix's Black Mirror Season 6
The fifth season of Black Mirror was released on Netflix in 2019, and fans of the sci-fi anthology series have been eager for it to return. This year, it was confirmed that Season 6 was in the works and had already begun casting. Some exciting names are expected to appear in the highly-anticipated new season, including Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. Today, Deadline has revealed another new name from the casting list: Rory Culkin.
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
Brandy joins A24 Films' psychological horror film The Front Room from writers/directors The Eggers Brothers
The multi-talented Brandy is putting on her acting cap once again, joining the cast of the A24 psychological horror film The Front Room. The actress, born Brandy Norwood, is starring in the film alongside Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff, via Variety. Brandy also shared the news on Instagram,...
