ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers Prospects Earn Awards

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YF2en_0hS5WwwO00

A Hickory Crawdads pitcher and a Dominican Summer League infielder were spotlighted for their recent play.

The Texas Rangers had two prospects take Player of the Week honors in their respective minor leagues for their recent standout play.

Hickory Crawdads right-handed pitcher Mason Englert was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, while third baseman Gedionne Marlin was named the Dominican Summer League Player of the Week for the DSL Rangers.

Englert, 22, threw six innings of no-hit baseball in his start on Aug. 18 against Winston-Salem, as he took the victory. That extended his active hitless streak to 14 innings.

In his previous start against Greenville, Englert helped the Crawdads throw their second combined no-hitter of the season. He started the game and threw seven no-hitting innings in the 4-0 victory. Theo McDowell — who had a hand in the other no-hitter this season — finished off the final two innings.

For that effort, Englert won the Pitcher of the Week award as well.

In Englert’s last six starts he has gone 5-0 with a 0.57 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 31 2/3 innings. He’s walked only six hitters, while striking out 36. He has a 0.38 WHIP and an opponent batting average of .059 during that span.

Other Hickory players to earn SAL weekly awards include infielder Cristian Inoa, pitcher Larson Kindreich, outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Cody Freeman.

Marlin, 18, hit .500 last week with seven extra-base hits, including a home run. He is hitting .340 in 15 games in August with a .945 OPS.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Mets GM Billy Eppler could bring in familiar player?

Billy Eppler could be reaching deep into his bag of old connections. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran righty Garrett Richards could be a possibility for the New York Mets. Richards just cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. Eppler, the first-year...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Bombshell Angels Owner News

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announce this Tuesday that he'll explore selling the team. Moreno, 76, officially purchased the Angels in 2003. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," . "As an organization, we have worked to provide our fans an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Summer League#South Atlantic League#Sal#The Texas Rangers
Yardbarker

Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition

The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Cron, hitting .171 with two homers since the All-Star break, had not played since Friday. "I didn't touch a bat...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Arte Moreno excites Angels fans with surprise announcement

One of the most disliked team owners in sports made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, and it is one that has Los Angeles Angels fans excited for the future. The Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno, 76, said in the press release that “now is the time” for him and his family to move on from running the team.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations

Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor out of Orioles' order Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Odor went 0-for-6 with a walk and a whiff in the first two games of the series. Terrin Vavra will start on the keystone and hit seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12

Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Week 1 Prep Football Hero Poll

Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll. The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Friday's print edition. The Week 1 nominees are:. David Barela, Las Cruces RB: Barela had 18 carries for 107...
LAS CRUCES, NM
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy