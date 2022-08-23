ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Details Emerge, and it's Bad News for Prentiss

The Criminal Minds revival is a go, but don't expect things to go smoothly when our favorite members of the BAU unite to solve crimes. TV Line dropped some insider knowledge about the 10-part new season, and we're a bit worried about Prentiss (Paget Brewster). "I am hearing that in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year. No details about who Morgan will be playing...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy

Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25. Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 11

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11, there was a lot of drama on the horizon as the pair continued to butt heads. Meanwhile, Murphy asked Felix for a favor, leading to a shocking decision. Darnell learned some intriguing information that could turn the case on its head. What...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Black Bird': The True Story of Serial Killer Larry Hall

Amongst Apple TV’s latest streak of hit drama TV series is the understated but incredible true story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) and serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), Black Bird. Owing to its brilliant casting, Mindhunter-like cinematography, and faithful adaptation of James Keene’s own 2010 memoir (In...
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character

Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
The List

How Zende Became A Forrester On The Bold And The Beautiful

Zende Forrester Dominguez was originally introduced to "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2001 as a small child — though that wasn't always his name. The character was originally played by child actor Daniel Smith, before being rapidly aged in 2015 (via Soaps in Depth). From there Rome Flynn took on the role until 2017 when the character was written off the show. In 2020, Delon de Metz reprised the role and has portrayed Zende ever since.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Ridge Floors Brooke With a Confession: ‘Taylor and I Kissed’

At Forrester Creations, Steffy fumes to Ridge that the Logans have taken enough from them. It’s time to fight for their family, which means Ridge reuniting with Taylor and Thomas fighting for Douglas. Taylor can appreciate her sense of urgency, especially after all she’s been through but… Steffy cuts her off and they bicker. Thomas sides with Steffy. Taylor shares a close moment with Ridge as she assures, “I’ve got this,” and then leaves with Steffy. Thomas knows he’s putting his father in a difficult position by wanting Douglas with him. He wants the boy to have a wonderful family as he has at Hope’s, except with the Forresters, which is why he’s going to ask if he can move in with Douglas at Eric’s. “In the Forrester home.” Ridge smiles.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd Officially Joins Season 3 Cast

Hulu's sophomore sensation, Only Murders in the Building, concluded Tuesday with a season finale that packed several punches. One of them included the arrival of Paul Rudd, who appeared on the season finale as Ben Glenroy. Now, according to Variety, Rudd will be back for Only Murders in the Building...
TV Fanatic

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Revolution Part 2

Didn't you always know that the Bellweather Unit was special?. How special wasn't revealed until really late on Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10. Developments shook out predictably in this final battle with the Camarilla. After all, the witches have been using their powers for centuries. The Camarilla were...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘Days of our Lives’: What We Know So Far About the Move to Peacock

Earlier this month, NBC announced that it will cease airing all-new episodes of “Days of our Lives” after the show’s current 57th season wraps next month. Season 58 will kick off on Monday, September 12 with the show moving exclusively to Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast. The network will replace the soap with “NBC News Daily,” an hourlong news program featuring up-to-the-minute national and international news, or local news on stations opting to air alternate programming. In light of NBC’s surprise lineup change, here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice

Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Comments / 0

