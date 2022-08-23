Meghan Markle Recalls a Fire Breaking Out in Archie's Nursery as She Was Forced to Continue Royal Engagements

Big changes are coming for Kate Middleton and Prince William when they finally move out of the gilded "prison" (depending on who you ask!) known as Kensington Palace and into the more humble Adelaide Cottage. According to People, while the new home will have more room for the royal children to play soccer without the ever-present spectre of British paparazzi buzzing around them, the four-bedroom cottage isn't big enough for a very important member of the royal family: Maria Borrallo, the Cambridge's live-in nanny. She's been with the family since Prince George was just 8 months old and she currently cares for the entire royal brood, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

