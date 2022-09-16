Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 — trailer, episode guide and everything we know about the special episodes

It’s time for Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, and these three episodes are important as they shed light on what's been going in the cast's life after Love is Blind season 2 wrapped.

In light of the unfortunate news that Love is Blind couple Jarrette and Iyanna filed for divorce , many fans of the show have naturally been curious to know what happened. While the trailer hasn’t provided any definitive answers as to why the fan-favorite couple is calling it quits, hopefully, more insight into what led to the decision will be shared in the new episodes.

Jarrette and Iyanna are sadly not the only couple walking away from their marriage. Nick and Danielle have also filed for divorce according to People . Their announcement essentially means that no couple from season 2 has managed to stay together. It also means that between the splitting pairs’ dynamics, the cast’s continued frustration with Shake and the underlying tensions that still exist between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina, this After the Altar season is going to be rather interesting for viewers.

Here’s everything we know about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 episode guide

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 16. When looking to watch the episodes, please note they will be categorized with the Love is Blind season 2 catalog instead of a separate show entry. Below we've provided an episode guide.

Episode 12: "Friends who Adventure Together, Stay Together"

"As one couple faces some challenges, others explore new romance. Danielle and Nick plan a group getaway for Natalie’s 30th birthday."

Episode 13: "It’s My Party and I’ll Gossip if I Want to"

"An over-the-top, ‘80s-themed party creates an uncomfortable situation for Mallory and Sal. Things heat up when Shaina arrives with big news."

Episode 14: "The Future Looks Bright"

"Iyanna and Jarrette meet with family for advice, while Sal turns to his own. Kyle and Deepti decide if they’re ready for the next step."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Shayne and Shaina Love is Blind Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Those expected to be featured in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 are the 12 individuals that initially coupled up in the pods. The 12 castmates are as follows:

Kyle Abrams

Shaina Hurley

Iyanna McNeely

Jarrette Jones

Danielle Ruhl

Nick Thompson

Natalie Lee

Shayne Jansen

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

Deepti Vempati

Mallory Zapata

Salvador Perez

On an interesting note, looking at the trailer for the season, we did catch a brief glimpse of Shake sitting down with Deepti. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if he shows up to further embrace the villain role he took on at the reunion, or if he seeks to be a bit more endearing and less abrasive.

What is Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 about?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 follows the 12 contestants from Love is Blind season 2 that managed to walk away from the show’s pods as a couple (although, not every couple managed to say "I do" in a wedding ceremony). Netflix has stated, "We’ll find some couples celebrating their first anniversaries, and other cast members — whose relationships crumbled at the Love Is Blind altar, or long before — working through their single life."

Show creator Chris Coelen also had this to say about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2:

"I think the participants on Love Is Blind season 2 discovered so much about themselves — and their honesty in sharing their journeys has been raw and real. With After the Altar , it’s so much fun to see those journeys continue. Whether it’s new love or new twists in their stories, with this cast, I’ve come to expect the unexpected."

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 trailer

For those fans looking for a sneak peek of what's to come, on September 15, Netflix released a teaser featuring Natalie and Shaina. Take a look.

Once you’ve managed to look past the drama of the old couples in the trailer, it should bring a smile to your face to see season 2 contestants Kyle and Deepti getting close. While the two were never a couple on the show, those that watched the season 2 reunion special will recall that the two expressed their admiration for each other. Will the two find themselves the recipient of a romantic hashtag? (#Dyle perhaps?)

How to watch Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is a Netflix Original series. Those hoping to watch will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, the streaming giant offers a few options when it comes to their subscriptions.