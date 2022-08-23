ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 — release date and everything we know about the special episodes

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

It’s time for Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, and these three episodes may be even more highly anticipated than season 1. In light of the unfortunate news that Love is Blind couple Jarrette and Iyanna filed for divorce , many fans of the show have naturally been curious to know what happened. While the trailer hasn’t provided any definitive answers as to why the fan-favorite couple is calling it quits, perhaps more will be revealed when the new episodes finally air.

Jarrette and Iyanna are sadly not the only couple walking away from their marriage. Nick and Danielle have also filed for divorce according to People . Their announcement essentially means that no couple from season 2 has managed to stay together. It also means that between the splitting pairs’ dynamics, the cast’s continued frustration with Shake and the underlying tensions that still exist between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina, this After the Altar season is going to be rather interesting for viewers.

Here’s everything we know about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2.

When is the Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 16. The streaming giant touts that the three episodes air "ahead of a 'very dramatic' Love Is Blind season 3, which will also arrive later this fall."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wlZV_0hS5VinF00

Jarrette and Iyana kissing Love is Blind Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Those expected to be featured in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 are the 12 individuals that initially coupled up in the pods. The 12 castmates are as follows:

  • Kyle Abrams
  • Shaina Hurley
  • Iyanna McNeely
  • Jarrette Jones
  • Danielle Ruhl
  • Nick Thompson
  • Natalie Lee
  • Shayne Jansen
  • Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee
  • Deepti Vempati
  • Mallory Zapata
  • Salvador Perez

On an interesting note, looking at the trailer for the season, we did catch a brief glimpse of Shake sitting down with Deepti. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if he shows up to further embrace the villain role he took on at the reunion, or if he seeks to be a bit more endearing and less abrasive.

What is Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 about?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 follows the 12 contestants from Love is Blind season 2 that managed to walk away from the show’s pods as a couple (although, not every couple managed to say "I do" in a wedding ceremony). Netflix has stated, "We’ll find some couples celebrating their first anniversaries, and other cast members — whose relationships crumbled at the Love Is Blind altar, or long before — working through their single life."

Show creator Chris Coelen also had this to say about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2:

"I think the participants on Love Is Blind season 2 discovered so much about themselves — and their honesty in sharing their journeys has been raw and real. With After the Altar , it’s so much fun to see those journeys continue. Whether it’s new love or new twists in their stories, with this cast, I’ve come to expect the unexpected."

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 trailer

Once you’ve managed to look past the drama of the old couples in the trailer, it should bring a smile to your face to see season 2 contestants Kyle and Deepti getting close. While the two were never a couple on the show, those that watched the season 2 reunion special will recall that the two expressed their admiration for each other. Will the two find themselves the recipient of a romantic hashtag? (#Dyle perhaps?)

How to watch Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is a Netflix Original series. Those hoping to watch will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, the streaming giant offers a few options when it comes to their subscriptions.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Rehearsal Season 2: Release Date, Season 2 Poster, and Everything You Need to Know

The Rehearsal is not only one of the best shows of 2022, but it's also unlike anything else you'll watch on TV this year. On the surface, Nathan Fielder's series claimed to be about helping people rehearse for "life's biggest moments" by guiding them through lengthy, disorienting, and hyperrealistic trial runs, and then it became about... a bunch of other stuff. It was also a pretty big hit, and HBO confirmed ahead of the Season 1 finale that it would be returning for Season 2.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Sets 'After the Altar' Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Trailer

Wonder what happened to the lovebirds on Love Is Blind season 2? You're in luck! Netflix has announced the second season of its follow-up series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, that will update viewers on where everyone ended up -- including who's still together and who's not. The new season, which will consist of three 45-minute episodes, will drop Friday, Sept. 16.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Devil in Ohio’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Series

It’s been a few years since we saw Emily Deschanel featured in a central role, her last really big series being Fox's Bones. And now Deschanel is back in Netflix’s all-new thriller series Devil in Ohio. The limited series is inspired by real-life events, as documented in the book of the same name by Daria Polatin, who serves as the showrunner and the lead writer on the show. Polatin is a writer and producer who is best known for previously being a part of popular projects like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Castle Rock, Condor, etc. She also serves as an executive producer for the Netflix original series, along with Rachel Miller and Andrew Wilder, with Ian Hay and Jadene Stojak Babcock serving as producers.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Episodes#The Altar#So Much Fun
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Uncoupled: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Series

If you’ve been on Netflix lately, you might have noticed that a new Darren Star series has popped up for fans to enjoy, and that is Uncoupled. The sitcom tells the story of a man in his 40s (played by the lovely Neil Patrick Harris) after he is suddenly broken up with by his longtime boyfriend, and now has to figure out how to date in the modern world after a nearly 20-year relationship.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Max Debuts First Footage From 'The Last of Us' TV Series Adaptation

HBO Max has unveiled the first ever footage from its highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of the award-winning 2013 video game The Last of Us. The streamer shared a two-and-a-half-minute video teasing all of its new content hitting the platform in 2023, ending it with a few seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who can be seen traversing a snowy setting and sharing both tense and heartfelt moments. The clip also teases the biological daughter of Joel, who he lost early on in the game, as well as a look at Nick Offerman as Bill.
TV SERIES
Collider

'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock

As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Crossover Teases Intense 3-Show Event in New Trailer

The first Law & Order three-way crossover will kick off the three shows' new seasons this September. NBC released the first teaser for the epic premiere, which will involve a single crime that unfolds during the first Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes of the fall. The event begins with the murder of a mysterious young girl, which turns out to be more than just another homicide. The event starts on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix's Cryptic Teaser Introduces Adam Driver and Don Cheadle in Apocalyptic Disaster Film 'White Noise'

Netflix has released a sneak peek at its upcoming Noah Baumbach film adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The novel was first published in 1985 and it received global attention as it dissects the way modern technology has inescapably impacted human society. While it is now three decades past the events of the novel and today’s technology is much different than what it was in the ’80s, the notion can still be interpreted in the present day.
TV & VIDEOS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

169
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy