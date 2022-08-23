Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 — release date and everything we know about the special episodes

It’s time for Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, and these three episodes may be even more highly anticipated than season 1. In light of the unfortunate news that Love is Blind couple Jarrette and Iyanna filed for divorce , many fans of the show have naturally been curious to know what happened. While the trailer hasn’t provided any definitive answers as to why the fan-favorite couple is calling it quits, perhaps more will be revealed when the new episodes finally air.

Jarrette and Iyanna are sadly not the only couple walking away from their marriage. Nick and Danielle have also filed for divorce according to People . Their announcement essentially means that no couple from season 2 has managed to stay together. It also means that between the splitting pairs’ dynamics, the cast’s continued frustration with Shake and the underlying tensions that still exist between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina, this After the Altar season is going to be rather interesting for viewers.

Here’s everything we know about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 16. The streaming giant touts that the three episodes air "ahead of a 'very dramatic' Love Is Blind season 3, which will also arrive later this fall."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Jarrette and Iyana kissing Love is Blind Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Those expected to be featured in Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 are the 12 individuals that initially coupled up in the pods. The 12 castmates are as follows:

Kyle Abrams

Shaina Hurley

Iyanna McNeely

Jarrette Jones

Danielle Ruhl

Nick Thompson

Natalie Lee

Shayne Jansen

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

Deepti Vempati

Mallory Zapata

Salvador Perez

On an interesting note, looking at the trailer for the season, we did catch a brief glimpse of Shake sitting down with Deepti. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if he shows up to further embrace the villain role he took on at the reunion, or if he seeks to be a bit more endearing and less abrasive.

What is Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 about?

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 follows the 12 contestants from Love is Blind season 2 that managed to walk away from the show’s pods as a couple (although, not every couple managed to say "I do" in a wedding ceremony). Netflix has stated, "We’ll find some couples celebrating their first anniversaries, and other cast members — whose relationships crumbled at the Love Is Blind altar, or long before — working through their single life."

Show creator Chris Coelen also had this to say about Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2:

"I think the participants on Love Is Blind season 2 discovered so much about themselves — and their honesty in sharing their journeys has been raw and real. With After the Altar , it’s so much fun to see those journeys continue. Whether it’s new love or new twists in their stories, with this cast, I’ve come to expect the unexpected."

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 trailer

Once you’ve managed to look past the drama of the old couples in the trailer, it should bring a smile to your face to see season 2 contestants Kyle and Deepti getting close. While the two were never a couple on the show, those that watched the season 2 reunion special will recall that the two expressed their admiration for each other. Will the two find themselves the recipient of a romantic hashtag? (#Dyle perhaps?)

How to watch Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is a Netflix Original series. Those hoping to watch will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, the streaming giant offers a few options when it comes to their subscriptions.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.