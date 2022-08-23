F. W. “Mac” McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 5, 1951 in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969 and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015 at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement. Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine’s Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades. Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender’s apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac’s. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.

