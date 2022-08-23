Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Vandal vanquish Panthers
(VANDALIA) — Pana senior quarterback Max Lynch sees some open space running the football during the Panthers’ opening night for football at Vandalia. Lynch carried the ball 15 times and racked up 77 yards in the game. Despite their best effort, the Panthers lost to the Vandals, 34-10 in week one.
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville falls to Mt Vernon, 40-0
TAYLORVILLE — Seth Hughes creates separation by utilizing the stiff arm against his Mt. Vernon defender during the first football game of the 2022 season. MOUNT VERNON — The Tornadoes didn’t have an answer for their Mt Vernon opponent on Friday, August 26. The packed home crowd fueled the Rams to a 40-0 victory over Taylorville.
Breeze-Courier
Lincolnwood Lancer boys, girls golf host and travel
RAYMOND — The Shoal Creek Golf Course hosted boys and girls’ teams on August 22. The Lancer girls earned a total score of 229 earning them a fourth place victory behind Williamsville (189), North Mac (215) and Carlinville (224). The LHS team kept constant across the board. Jhia...
Breeze-Courier
Lakeshore Ladies League: Week of 8-22
TAYLORVILLE — The Lakeshore Golf Course hosted another week of Ladies League Golf outings. They met out there on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Monday night outing was held on August 22. Finishing in first place was Helen Kennedy/Steph O’Bryan with a total of 296. Behind them was Helen Summers/Julie Eggerman. In third we see Renee Clark/ Kelly Aymer at 291.
Breeze-Courier
F. W. “Mac” McChristy
F. W. “Mac” McChristy, 70 of Stonington, passed away at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on October 5, 1951 in Taylorville, the son of Wesley and Genova (Durbin) McChristy. Mac graduated from Stonington High School in 1969 and also earned an Associate degree from Lincoln Land Community College. He married Cynthia Crist on December 5, 2015 at the Stonington United Methodist Church. He began his career as a co-owner of MDM fertilizer in Sharpsburg, later working as a salesman of fertilizer equipment, covering a multi-state territory and retired after working for Sloan Implement. Mac was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church as well as the Stonington Masonic Lodge #1066 A.F. & A.M. and the Ansar Shrine. He was a part of the Shrine’s Ag Corps and enjoyed taking part in many parades. Like many in his family, Mac loved to fly, having obtained his private pilot license at a young age. He was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed politics, and never passed up a piece of Marie Callender’s apple pie. He loved watching the Andy Griffith show and knew the plot for every episode. Long drives through the countryside, checking out the fields, was also a favorite pastime of Mac’s. He always looked forward to spending time at the farm, especially during the crop-dusting season. He had a great appreciation for music, and even traveled to Europe in high school to play his trombone with the American Youth Band.
Breeze-Courier
Taylorville Citizens Show Support For Kroger
TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville grocery store, Kroger, is coming on a month of being out of commission. The IEPA placed a seal on the store on Friday, July 29. Thursday, Aug. 25, saw many local residents congregate in front of the building to show their overwhelming support. “We just would like to have answers as to why the people can’t get back in there and get our store back open.” said rally coordinator and citizen Joyce Barlow. “Kroger helps the community out in many ways. They donate to the Food Pantry and their missing that.” Randy Mitchelson, construction expert, along with Christian County Clerk Jacque Willison and Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry were other to speak on Thursday.
