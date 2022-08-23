TAYLORVILLE — Seth Hughes creates separation by utilizing the stiff arm against his Mt. Vernon defender during the first football game of the 2022 season. MOUNT VERNON — The Tornadoes didn’t have an answer for their Mt Vernon opponent on Friday, August 26. The packed home crowd fueled the Rams to a 40-0 victory over Taylorville.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO