ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gives Instagram ‘peace offering’ to quarterback

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DiCK_0hS5Uf6r00

Is a cease-fire brewing in the playful Instagram battle between Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly ?

It certainly seems that way after Kelly, 33, shared a handful of coupled-up pics on her page Monday — one month after the Rams quarterback, 34, trolled her in a post after he made his debut on the social media platform.

“Love you #9,” the mother of four captioned the snap. “Peace offering. Take it or leave it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edgTl_0hS5Uf6r00
Matthew Stafford initially trolled wife Kelly by cropping her out of a photo as part of his Instagram debut in July 2022.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3ShS_0hS5Uf6r00
Kelly Stafford fired back by cropping the Rams quarterback out of her post in July 2022.
Instagram

The post itself featured a few solo shots of Stafford, as well as a few sweet moments of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback with his daughters.

Although it remains to be seen if Stafford will accept the offer Kelly put on the table, her plea comes weeks after the former Lions signal-caller celebrated her birthday with a comical post .

“Hey babe, Happy birthday. 33 years of making it look good. @kbstafford89,” Stafford wrote on Instagram earlier this month alongside a few silly snaps of Kelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XVCC_0hS5Uf6r00
Matthew Stafford also posted a comical post in August 2022 to commemorate Kelly’s birthday.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GW3I_0hS5Uf6r00
Kelly Stafford gave a “peace offering” on Monday in an Instagram post, where she shared a few coupled-up snaps.
Instagram

“What a ‘doll’ @kbstafford89,” Erin Andrews quipped in the comments, while another fan remarked, “LMFAOOO and this is why y’all are my favorite.”

The Staffords are riding high following the Rams’ Super Bowl win against the Bengals in February, which marked the quarterback’s first-ever championship.

Stafford had spent the first 12 years of his career in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles in January 2021. Recently, Rams head coach Sean McVay recounted a tequila-fueled phone call that put the acquisition into motion after he crossed paths with the quarterback in Cabo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VzAy_0hS5Uf6r00
In Monday’s post, Kelly Stafford also included photos of the Rams quarterback with the couple’s daughters.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnTfQ_0hS5Uf6r00
Matthew and Kelly Stafford have been married since 2015 and are gearing up for his second season with the Rams.
Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2HTn_0hS5Uf6r00
Matthew Stafford during Rams training camp on August 6, 2022.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Here’s the f–king deal, OK? We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f–king divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s OK.’ Or, we could let our motherf–king nuts hang, and go trade for this f–king quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f–king world championship. You ready to f–king do this or what?” McVay said of the conversation to ESPN .

Stafford and McVay will now be chasing their second championship together when they kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, against the Bills.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments

While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Erin Andrews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith picking Patriots to miss playoffs

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has long been a supporter of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Even amid the offensive turmoil in New England right now, Smith called for patience in a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. He believes Belichick’s hallowed legacy warrants him the benefit of the doubt from critics of the offense.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy