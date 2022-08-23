ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wild video shows escaped bull rampaging through Israeli bank

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWTig_0hS5UcSg00

It’s a bull market.

Wild footage captured the moment an escaped bull charged into an Israeli bank on Monday sending terrified employees running for their lives.

The bizarre incident took place on Monday morning at a Bank Leumi branch in the city of Lod near Tel-Aviv, reported the Israeli news site Ynetnews.com.

The large farm animal had somehow gotten loose from its owner’s property and made its way to the bank’s parking lot, with a rope still tied around its neck.

Cellphone videos that have been circulating on social media then show the panicked bovine running wild through the hallways in a scene more appropriate for Pamplona, Spain, than a regional bank branch in an Israeli suburb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyM1B_0hS5UcSg00
An escaped bull on Monday barged into a branch on Bank Leumi in Lod, Israel.
CEN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6gHz_0hS5UcSg00
Cellphone videos show the horned animal running up and down a hallway, causing panic among bank staff.
CEN

According to reporting by Ynetnews.com, several bystanders had made futile attempts to scare away the horned interloper including by wielding a plastic cone.

After about 30 minutes of bull-inspired chaos, the animal’s owner arrived and tied up the rampaging mammal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiBVq_0hS5UcSg00
The bull was said to have gotten loose from a nearby property and still had a rope tied around its neck.
CEN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXkRb_0hS5UcSg00
The animal’s owner later arrived and tied it up, and a veterinarian shot the bull with a tranquillizer dart.
CEN

A city veterinarian was summoned to the scene and shot the bull with a tranquillizer dart to get it under control.

A Bank Leumi representative said in a statement that “there were no casualties and no damage.”

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Wild#Cen#Israeli#Ynetnews Com#Lod#Cen Cellphone
Daily Mail

Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway

Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy