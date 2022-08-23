Wild video shows escaped bull rampaging through Israeli bank

It’s a bull market.

Wild footage captured the moment an escaped bull charged into an Israeli bank on Monday sending terrified employees running for their lives.

The bizarre incident took place on Monday morning at a Bank Leumi branch in the city of Lod near Tel-Aviv, reported the Israeli news site Ynetnews.com.

The large farm animal had somehow gotten loose from its owner’s property and made its way to the bank’s parking lot, with a rope still tied around its neck.

Cellphone videos that have been circulating on social media then show the panicked bovine running wild through the hallways in a scene more appropriate for Pamplona, Spain, than a regional bank branch in an Israeli suburb.

An escaped bull on Monday barged into a branch on Bank Leumi in Lod, Israel. CEN

Cellphone videos show the horned animal running up and down a hallway, causing panic among bank staff. CEN

According to reporting by Ynetnews.com, several bystanders had made futile attempts to scare away the horned interloper including by wielding a plastic cone.

After about 30 minutes of bull-inspired chaos, the animal’s owner arrived and tied up the rampaging mammal.

The bull was said to have gotten loose from a nearby property and still had a rope tied around its neck. CEN

The animal’s owner later arrived and tied it up, and a veterinarian shot the bull with a tranquillizer dart. CEN

A city veterinarian was summoned to the scene and shot the bull with a tranquillizer dart to get it under control.

A Bank Leumi representative said in a statement that “there were no casualties and no damage.”