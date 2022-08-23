Monkeypox Resources in the Central Valley | FPPC Chair on Cryptocurrency and Campaign Finance | Sacramento’s “Dinner at Tiger”

Read full article on original website
Related
capradio.org
Farmworkers march 335-miles to Sacramento in push for labor rights
Carmen Hernandez Ahlborn began marching days ago from her hometown in Turlock. On Friday, she arrived in Sacramento, about 90 miles away. Like many of the other marchers, she says she’s tired. She had to take a two-day break at one point because her feet were sore and blistered from walking.
capradio.org
As CARE Court faces key vote, counties say Newsom’s proposal adds burden to overtaxed behavioral health departments
A controversial new plan that could pave the way for county judges to order housing and treatment for thousands of people suffering from addiction and severe mental illnesses will soon face a key vote in the California Assembly. The proposal known as Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or...
capradio.org
Encore: Why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. It's peak blackberry season in Oregon. And even if you don't live there, the blackberries you eat are likely from the state. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 10, 2022.) Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Ask an Oregonian what summer...
capradio.org
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
Comments / 0