Northwest Health names new chief nursing officer for La Porte, Starke sites
Scott Ellis has been named chief nursing officer for Northwest Health’s La Porte and Starke hospitals. The post Northwest Health names new chief nursing officer for La Porte, Starke sites appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
nwi.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
nwi.life
Two nursing students awarded Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship
Two nursing students with very different paths toward their studies will continue their schooling with assistance from the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. Lori Jones of Chesterton and Madisyn Perry of Union Township received the scholarship, which is available to Porter and LaPorte County students seeking a career in the surgical field with awards of up to $5,000.
Great Lakes Now
Leaking landfills: Unregulated coal ash poses a buried, brewing threat to Lake Michigan and beyond, new lawsuit says
At almost 300 sites on the Great Lakes and coast to coast, unregulated buried and landfilled coal ash is putting water supplies at risk, alleges a federal lawsuit filed August 25. This threat is in addition to contamination from up to 700 coal ash repositories that are covered by 2015...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
hometownnewsnow.com
Truck Stop Construction Closer to Reality
(La Porte County, IN) - Work has started on running water and sewer lines underneath Interstate 94 to the site of a proposed truck stop outside Michigan City. The lines will serve a Love’s truck stop and convenience store planned just south of the U.S 421 interchange. Matt Reardon...
WNDU
Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed Valpo trash rate increase could come with changes to recycling pickup
Valparaiso residents would pay more for less service, under the city's proposed trash rate increase. Valparaiso City Services is asking the city council to raise the rate from 12 dollars to $19.50 a month, starting this fall. City Services Director Steve Poulos told council members Monday that the rate has...
hometownnewsnow.com
Door Opens for Hotel Construction
(La Porte County, IN) - The door has opened to construct a 100-room hotel and restaurants near an Interstate 94 interchange outside Michigan City. The La Porte County Council Monday night approved $1.5 million to run water and sewer lines to the site, also close to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35. The Michigan City Sanitary District will provide the utility service.
abc57.com
No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
hometownnewsnow.com
Zoo Temporarily Closing for Upkeep
(Michigan City, IN) - Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City will be temporarily closed next month for maintenance and repairs. The zoo at the lakefront is scheduled for closure from September 19-23. According to park department officials, the reason is to make minor repairs and maintenance in the zoo’s Jungle...
xrock1039.com
Humane Indiana Clear the Shelters Event
In Munster, Humane Indiana and shelters across the country are taking part in Clear the Shelters, an annual nationwide pet adoption and donation drive. Clear the Shelters raises funds that help animals in need find homes and empowers shelters to take care of them and help them get adopted. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear the Shelters events. NBCUniversal Local is a division of NBCUniversal.
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
abc57.com
Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
CBS News
Highland, Indiana, man arrested for Facebook post threatening "mass murder"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man from Highland, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday, after posting a threatening message about a "mass murder" on Facebook, in an apparent attempt to test whether or not police would respond, police said. Timothy Ackerman, 32, of Griffith, Indiana, is now facing felony and misdemeanor intimidation charges.
