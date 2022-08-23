ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature […]
POLITICS
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina's favorite home trends

Home trends are constantly changing and evolving, and they tend to vary from state to state. South Carolina has its own favorite home trends and styles in 2022. According to a study conducted earlier this year by Confused.com, South Carolina’s top favorite home decor trend is a farmhouse aesthetic.
HOME & GARDEN
holycitysinner.com

S.C. Arts Commission Expands Team of Arts Professionals

The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that four skilled professionals joined its team so far in 2022, creating two departments, expanding another, and providing critical support for a growing state agency. Earlier this year, two of the new hires joined existing staff members to create departments of communications and...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
FanBuzz

South Carolina Lets the Internet Vote For New Mascot Name, Goes Exactly as Expected

It’s a tale as old as time. A rooster’s former owners and its current owners disagree on whether the “comb” on said rooster’s head should be trimmed or not. The rooster in question is the University of South Carolina‘s live rooster mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur. Why is “formerly” in front of the live mascot’s longtime name? For one, the heated comb disagreement. Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, the rooster’s original owners, trimmed the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur’s comb — you know, the red area on top of its head — to make it look more like a fighting Gamecock. Beth and Van Clark, the rooster’s new owners, want to keep the comb intact for health benefits.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

