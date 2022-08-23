Read full article on original website
Guide to South Carolina’s best high schools
"All factors considered, the most important variable—in or out of school—in a child's performance remains his family's education background."
6 weeks of paid parental leave coming soon in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature […]
msn.com
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if...
wpde.com
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
South Carolina student arrested after gun found at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
WIS-TV
How student loan forgiveness affects South Carolina borrowers
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. ‘Mass exodus’ of election officials amid unanswered questions. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
WCNC
South Carolina launches program, task force to deal with teacher shortage as experts say it could get worse
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nationwide, teachers are walking away from classrooms and not enough people are interested in filling the openings they leave behind. This is creating a crisis for districts across the country. South Carolina is launching a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce to seek solutions to the problem before it gets worse.
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina's favorite home trends
Home trends are constantly changing and evolving, and they tend to vary from state to state. South Carolina has its own favorite home trends and styles in 2022. According to a study conducted earlier this year by Confused.com, South Carolina’s top favorite home decor trend is a farmhouse aesthetic.
holycitysinner.com
S.C. Arts Commission Expands Team of Arts Professionals
The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that four skilled professionals joined its team so far in 2022, creating two departments, expanding another, and providing critical support for a growing state agency. Earlier this year, two of the new hires joined existing staff members to create departments of communications and...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina High School Football Scores | August 26th
The following scores will be updated throughout the night. Charlotte Christian, N.C. 52, Southside Christian 28. South Florence 29, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
South Carolina Lets the Internet Vote For New Mascot Name, Goes Exactly as Expected
It’s a tale as old as time. A rooster’s former owners and its current owners disagree on whether the “comb” on said rooster’s head should be trimmed or not. The rooster in question is the University of South Carolina‘s live rooster mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur. Why is “formerly” in front of the live mascot’s longtime name? For one, the heated comb disagreement. Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, the rooster’s original owners, trimmed the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur’s comb — you know, the red area on top of its head — to make it look more like a fighting Gamecock. Beth and Van Clark, the rooster’s new owners, want to keep the comb intact for health benefits.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
