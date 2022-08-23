It’s a tale as old as time. A rooster’s former owners and its current owners disagree on whether the “comb” on said rooster’s head should be trimmed or not. The rooster in question is the University of South Carolina‘s live rooster mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur. Why is “formerly” in front of the live mascot’s longtime name? For one, the heated comb disagreement. Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, the rooster’s original owners, trimmed the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur’s comb — you know, the red area on top of its head — to make it look more like a fighting Gamecock. Beth and Van Clark, the rooster’s new owners, want to keep the comb intact for health benefits.

